Rogue landlords who refused to stop using east London property as HMO fined £18,000

Colin and Susan Woodard turned 414 Dagenham Road in Dagenham into a HMO without planning permission (Google Maps)

A pair of landlords have been fined £18,000 for illegally renting out an east London home.

Colin and Susan Woodard refused to stop using their Dagenham property as a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) despite instruction from the Planning Inspectorate.

Colin Woodward applied for an HMO licence for 414 Dagenham Road in August 2019, which was granted a month later.

However, Barking and Dagenham Council informed the couple that planning permission was required to operate the property as an HMO.

A retrospective planning application was submitted but refused in January 2020.

A planning enforcement notice was served, demanding the home was no longer used as an HMO and all related features were removed.

The couple protested the decision but the council dismissed their appeals in November 2020.

Barking and Dagenham discovered that the property was still being used as an HMO a year later, despite the pair being told to comply with the enforcement notice by May 2021.

Mr and Mrs Woodward were summoned to Barkingside Magistrates Court in September 2022 where they pleaded not guilty.

They appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 27 2024 where they changed their pleas to guilty.

They were each fined £6,000 plus £3,000 in costs to Barking and Dagenham Council.

Councillor Syed Ghani, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety said: “We are committed to ensuring that all properties within Barking and Dagenham comply with planning regulations.

“The actions taken against Mr and Mrs Woodward demonstrate our dedication to upholding these standards.

“Despite multiple warnings and opportunities to rectify the situation, they continued to ignore our enforcement team which left them with no choice but to pursue legal action.

“We hope this case serves as a reminder that planning regulations are in place for a reason and must be adhered to.”