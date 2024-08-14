‘There is a role for e-scooters’: premier urges Melbourne council to reconsider ban

Melbourne lord mayor Nicholas Reece says he is fed up with ‘shameful’ e-scooter riders as his council banned hire companies from operating in the city.

Melbourne lord mayor Nicholas Reece says he is fed up with ‘shameful’ e-scooter riders as his council banned hire companies from operating in the city. Photograph: Diego Fedele/AAP

The Victorian premier, Jacinta Allan, hasn’t ruled out intervening to force the Melbourne city council to reverse its ban of rental e-scooters, but says she hopes the council will “come to their own common sense decision”.

The council’s Future Melbourne Committee on Tuesday night voted to rip up contracts with rental e-scooter operators Lime and Neuron. During the debate, the lord mayor, Nicholas Reece said the scooters presented an unacceptable safety risk to the city and were “shameful”.

The council has given the operators 30 days to remove their e-scooters from the council area, which includes the CBD and Docklands.

On Wednesday morning, Allan questioned Reece’s “change of heart” less than a month after he stood alongside the state’s public transport minister to promote the benefits of e-scooters.

“The lord mayor was out there talking about the three million trips that e-scooters have saved across the city, and how they have a role in that public transport network,” she said.

“That is why, as part of our evaluation of the trials that have been under way in different parts of the state, we’ve recognised that e-scooters have a role, but that also the safety framework needed to be strengthened.”

Allan said she hoped the council would have another “change of heart” and reverse the decision as “there is a role for e-scooters on our public transport network”. She did not rule out an intervention if they did not.

“I hope it wouldn’t have to come to that,” she said when asked about the possibility of a government intervention.

“I would much prefer that councils come to their own common sense decisions.”

The council ban could spark legal action from operators.

Asked on Wednesday if Lime was considering legal action, a spokesperson said “we have taken nothing off the table.”

Last month, the government announced public e-scooter schemes would be permanently legal from October.

The government also announced tougher rules and penalties, including increased fines for riding on the footpath, not wearing a helmet and drinking alcohol while riding.

Legislation will also be introduced to parliament next year setting out minimum standards for operators and councils.

On Wednesday, Allan said this would progress without the City of Melbourne, and noted Ballarat had also trialed e-scooters.

Reece on Wednesday said council’s decision would “end the havoc on Melbourne’s footpaths” and “make our city safe again.”

The council decision comes ahead of the upcoming council elections in October.

Private e-scooters will still be able to be used in the Melbourne city areas and the rental scheme will continue to operate in the Port Phillip and Yarra council areas.

Victoria’s e-scooter trial began in February 2022, with 1,500 Lime and Neuron vehicles initially placed across three council areas – Melbourne, Port Phillip and Yarra.

Melbourne city council has previously said the trial has cut the city’s carbon emissions by more than 400 tonnes and encouraged more people to use public transport.

But critics have pointed to scooters being ridden dangerously on footpaths – a particular hazard for elderly people and people with a disability – and left strewn on footpaths.

A Lime spokesperson said “election-year politics” had played a role in the “sudden and unexpected decision” by council.

“This regrettable decision strands more than 800,000 riders who rely on e-scooters as a quick, convenient and sustainable way to travel,” the spokesperson said.

The general manager for Australia and New Zealand at Neuron Mobility, Jayden Bryant, said it was disappointed with the decision and was receiving inquiries from concerned riders.

“We would like to see a fair process with broad community consultations and a proper discussion of the many implications of cancelling the e-scooter program,” he said.