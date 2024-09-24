Role Model's Campaign for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Poll Is Nothing Short of Inspiring

We're all winners when someone is this passionate about something this important (our Readers' Choice Poll)

Role Model/instagram

As we head into the final few days to cast your ballot in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Reader's Choice Poll (closing Sept. 27, and you can vote more than once!), some celebrities are ramping up the pressure. Mark Consuelos just this morning declined to drop out of his category at Jimmy Fallon's request — and created a campaign ad to ensure he takes top honors in his category.

And while we're grateful for everyone's engagement, from Spencer Pratt (not nominated) to Connor Wood (nominated), there is one star, nominated in the Sexiest Musician category, who has taken his campaign to the next level, and his name is Role Model. (Well, his name is Tucker Pillsbury, but he goes by Role Model.)

Since we launched the poll, Role Model has consistently been advocating for himself in the category, whether that's creating and wearing merch onstage (top), bringing in celebrity guest voters (Addison Rae and Gracie Abrams joined him onstage to promote the vote), campaigning against Harry Styles, and posing with the same Sexiest Man Alive towel that was recently touted by fellow poll nominee (in the TV Host Category) Jimmy Fallon.

His fans have caught on, wearing campaign merch to his shows — and now he's taken it a step further, going directly to PEOPLE's TikTok account to make his case.

"The three men I'm going up against — Mr. Harry Styles, Zach Bryan and Shaboozey — I love them, but they have everything," he says. "Some have radio hits, some have Grammys, some have clothing brands. And all of them have money. Okay? I have nothing. I am the underdog that needs a happy ending."

"Vote for me, I beg," he continues. "I need this more than a Grammy. I need this more than food and shelter. ... Just vote."

Convinced by his plea? Have other hot guys you want to ensure win a place in Sexiest Man Alive history? Take the chance to vote one more team here, before polls officially close Sept. 27.





For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.