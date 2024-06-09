Roll-Off Dumpster Day returns

Latest Stories
Vancouver's nude beach users decry removal of 'privacy' logs
Longtime Vancouver Wreck Beach goers are upset that measures meant to improve safety and access at one of North America's largest clothing-optional beaches are contributing to a rise in voyeurism and ruining the place.One is the removal of large logs on the beach, which "provided essential barriers against wind, sun, and unwanted onlookers," according to an online petition calling for the regional government and Metro Vancouver to better manage the site.Longtime users like Mary Jean Dunson say M
- Hello!
Elizabeth Hurley, 58, hailed as the 'fittest woman alive' in daring mesh bikini
Elizabeth Hurley had heads turning on Saturday when the model posed up a storm in one of her most daring looks to date
- HuffPost
Dr. Phil’s Description Of Donald Trump During Their Interview Has Folks Thinking... What?!?
While the former president agreed with Phil McGraw’s assessment, critics online certainly did not.
- Hello!
Charles Spencer reveals 'immensely sad' news he is divorcing his third wife
Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, is divorcing his wife, the Countess of Spencer, Karen Gordon, whom he wed in June 2011. Find out more details..
- Miami Herald
Dad pushes superintendent away from graduating daughter, video shows. He’s charged
The Wisconsin man told police what motivated his actions, news outlets reported
- Global News
Woman whose 3 children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 has house burn down
Jennifer Neville-Lake, whose three children were killed by a drunk driver in 2015 and whose husband died by suicide two years ago, has had her eastern Ontario home burn down on Wednesday. Neville-Lake told Global News that the urns with her children’s ashes were lost in the blaze.
- Business Insider
Ukraine war video appears to show US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicle and Russian APC in a head-on firefight
A new war video released by Ukraine appears to show a US-supplied M2 Bradley attacking a Russian personnel carrier at close range in Donetsk.
- allrecipes
I Asked 4 Chefs To Pick the Best Fast-Food French Fries, and Their Pick Was Unanimous (And Shocking!)
Sorry, Ronald. McDonald’s didn’t come out on top!
- ABC News
Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case
The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.
- Business Insider
We gave our daughter $20,000 for a wedding, but she used it for a home down payment and paid for her own wedding. Everyone was happy.
A dad in Kansas City said he and his wife gave their daughter $20,000 for her wedding, and that she ended up buying a home with it.
- Entertainment Weekly
Meghan McCain says Jennifer Lopez was 'deeply unpleasant' on “The View”: 'She was not nice'
McCain recalled Lopez having an entourage that was bigger than teams that followed "Kim Kardashian and the president."
- The Canadian Press
Nasa Hataoka disqualified after first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic
GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Nasa Hataoka was disqualified from the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Saturday after tournament officials reviewed videotape of her final hole in the first round and found she took too long searching for a lost ball.
- The Independent
Obnoxious ‘rich kid of instagram’ gets arrested on his father’s boat after drunkenly harassing restaurant staff
‘Talk to my dad. Talk to my dad,’ the influencer can be heard saying as police tried to stop him.
- The Daily Beast
Anatomy of a Smear Campaign: Why Trumpworld Said Biden Pooped Himself
The 2024 campaign hit another new level of absurdity on Thursday, but as one Trumpworld strategist put it, “This is how it’s gonna be: 2016 on steroids.”It all started with “S p r i n t e r F a m i l y,” a pseudonymous X account whose posts about President Joe Biden have been debunked numerous times by the news agency AFP.The account also appears to be the first major one on the platform formerly known as Twitter to share a video showing Biden reaching for a chair in such a way that, within hour
- USA TODAY
Watch as fearless bear fights off 2 alligators swimming in Florida river
A video filmed by Kayaker Tyler Futrell shows the rumble between one bear and two alligators while the animals swim in Florida's St. Johns River.
- The Daily Beast
Bianca Censori: Fashion Victim or PR Mastermind?
During a recent trip to her native Melbourne, Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife of two years, wore a sweater dress to dine out with her parents, according to a source quoted by Page Six. For any other celebrity, such a humdrum detail would hardly justify being repeated so breathlessly. But Censori is an exception.Ever since being romantically linked with West, the 29-year-old architect has become synonymous with nearly-nude garments: completely sheer dresses, lingerie as evening wear, bodysuits
- Cosmopolitan
J.Lo Source Says Ben Affleck Is "Impossible" But She Doesn't Want to Be Divorced "Like Madonna"
A J.Lo source says Ben Affleck is impossible to deal with and predicts the couple will be officially over by the end of summer 2024.
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski just celebrated her birthday in another itsy bitsy bikini
EmRata marked her 33rd birthday in a micro bikini and mini shorts - read more
- Hello!
Exclusive: Princess Eugenie's 'date' to the Duke of Westminter's wedding revealed while husband Jack stayed home with kids
Princess Eugenie attended the Duke of Westminster's wedding without her husband Jack Brooksbank. Find out who stepped in as her 'date'. See details.
- HuffPost
‘Well, Surprise!’ CNN Supercut Exposes Pattern Of Donald Trump’s Broken Promises
One of the former president’s most-repeated claims was busted in Abby Phillip’s montage.