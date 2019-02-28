Rolling Stone Features Democratic 'Women Shaping The Future' As Cover Stars

Lee Moran

Rolling Stone magazine pays tribute to four Democratic “Women Shaping the Future” with its new cover.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) features on the front of the March issue, alongside freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.).

The publication shared extensive interviews with each of the four lawmakers on its website.

The magazine also posted behind-the-scenes footage of the photo shoot to Twitter:

  • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.