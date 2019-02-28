Rolling Stone Features Democratic 'Women Shaping The Future' As Cover Stars

Rolling Stone magazine pays tribute to four Democratic “Women Shaping the Future” with its new cover.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) features on the front of the March issue, alongside freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.).

The publication shared extensive interviews with each of the four lawmakers on its website.

Nancy Pelosi discusses outsmarting Republicans, skepticism of the Green New Deal and not having any regrets https://t.co/s5ApAn006b#WomenShapingtheFuturepic.twitter.com/vDziSOC1Yw — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 27, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about experiencing sexism, her social media presence, dealing with controversy, Bernie Sanders' advice and more https://t.co/L9nUfctpxd#WomenShapingtheFuturepic.twitter.com/YKp7h9KAgw — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 27, 2019

How Jahana Hayes went from teen mom to Teacher of the Year to the House of Representatives https://t.co/lJCGjFLAUu#WomenShapingtheFuturepic.twitter.com/gbcQrCoBP2 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 27, 2019

Refugee. Immigrant. Muslim. Ilhan Omar’s everything Trump is trying to ban. Now she’s in Congress https://t.co/lukl4gWdtg#WomenShapingtheFuturepic.twitter.com/x74IUpaJLB — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 27, 2019

The magazine also posted behind-the-scenes footage of the photo shoot to Twitter:

Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Jahana Hayes share their advice for young women, what they would say to Trump and their go-to theme song. See more from our #WomenShapingtheFuture cover here: https://t.co/fbcMUMnNxKpic.twitter.com/nGCFLwZhG3 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 27, 2019

"20 years from now, it’s going to be the millennials and the students and the women and the single moms and the outliers who came in and restored faith in government." -Jahana Hayes. Read more from our #WomenShapingtheFuture cover here https://t.co/fbcMUM6cGcpic.twitter.com/85hzMXKzUA — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 27, 2019