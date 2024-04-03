Rollover crash on I-235 causes major traffic backup in OKC

Reuters

Renault will start engineering work on a more affordable version of its electric Twingo model this month, two sources told Reuters, with production targeted in two years as it seeks to stave off intense competition from Chinese rivals. China's automakers, the world's top producers of electric vehicles, are making fast inroads in the European market, pressuring incumbents like Renault to cut costs and speed up the time it takes to bring a new model to market. The "freeze concept" for Renault's new electric Twingo, where the vehicle's outline is validated and set, took place last week, said the two sources familiar with the matter.