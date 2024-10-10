Rollover crash in Elkhorn leaves one dead, another injured
Omaha police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of 189th and West Maple early Thursday morning.
Omaha police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of 189th and West Maple early Thursday morning.
Luis Luna, 27, was convicted of capital murder in the August 2020 suffocation death of his 8-month-old daughter, Savayah Mason
Shannon Reeder, 37, was last seen in November 2023, per police
Joe Cornelius Sr. was a beloved figure in Minden, La. His own daughter, Keisha Miles, and her children knew a different man behind closed doors
A woman arrested as a result of a Toronto police fraud investigation has a lengthy history of fraud charges in Canada and the United States, CBC Toronto has learned.Toronto police said in a news release last month that the force had arrested Jodi-Ann Bonnick, a 33-year-old from Kleinburg, Ont., and charged her with more than two dozen criminal offences, including making false statements to procure money, fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.Toronto police had previously
York Region police say they are searching for at least three suspects after they stole a suitcase with a "quantity of cash" in a violent daytime robbery captured on video.The alleged robbery unfolded on Tuesday at about 5:10 p.m. at the exit of a commercial plaza in the area of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue in Thornhill.A man was driving his vehicle through the plaza parking lot when he was suddenly boxed in by a Lexus SUV and a Mercedes sedan, police said in a news release Thursday.Three s
A judge said the attack would ‘strike fear into every traveller on the Underground’.
Investigators in York Region are looking for five teen boys who are suspected of sexually assaulting a girl in Vaughan.Officers were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, near Canada's Wonderland theme park, around 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a sexual assault, York police said in a news release Tuesday.Police say a female youth was approached by a group of "at least" five teenage boys she didn't know at that time.The boys brought the victim to another location where they allege
Jessica Barnes' remains were found last month, and subsequently, her husband Brandon Barnes and their roommates Kendall Mims and Victoria Tippett were arrested
Gloria Williams pleaded guilty last week to two charges connected with her son's murder
Rolando Viray Yanga, a 60-year-old Filipino American custodian, was killed outside his home on Sept. 29 after an apparent dispute that began at a Daly City, California, gym where he worked part-time. What happened: The altercation occurred after an argument over gym etiquette at Fitness 19 at the Westlake Shopping Center, where Yanga confronted 21-year-old Maarji Afridi, a gym member, about vandalism in the gym’s bathroom. As captured on surveillance camera, Afridi later followed Yanga home and shot him “execution style,” firing eight shots.
Tom Phillips was seen with his children on Monday, Oct. 7, according to the New Zealand Police
Prosecutors are examining new evidence as part of an investigation into Marilyn Manson, the Los Angeles County district attorney says.
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
CNN’s Kate Bolduan wasn’t having it with Karoline Leavitt’s interruption as she checked her on Trump’s FEMA lies.
Rebekah Edwards admits helping hide devices owned by her son Lewis, who was jailed for child abuse.
FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas law enforcement officer who pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a man he repeatedly punched during a violent arrest caught on video in 2022 will be serving time in a federal prisons medical facility.
Warning: Viewer discretion is advised. A 10-year-old boy from Longueuil was badly burned with boiling water after a woman allegedly doused him with the burning liquid. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, the boy was hospitalized and the woman was arrested.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A self-described Nazi will become the first person in Australia sentenced to prison for performing an outlawed Nazi salute when a magistrate sets his term next month.
A Long Beach Unified school safety officer who shot an 18-year-old woman was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to time served.
A New Brunswick doctor has pleaded guilty to summary assault for touching a woman's buttocks, pelvis and breasts without her consent in a bar in 2022.Rémi Poitras, 30, of Edmundston, was originally charged with sexual assault.But on Wednesday, his lawyer, Mathieu Boutet, told the Moncton provincial court that an agreement had been reached with the Crown and his client had agreed to plead guilty to a summary assault charge.Poitras, who specializes in family medicine and emergency medicine, with a