Roman-era tombs with lavish paintings unveiled in southern Israel

Nestled between apartment buildings in southern Israel, a pair of burial tombs from the time of the Roman Empire, flush with ornate and colourful paintings, are being unveiled to the public after archaeologists were able to preserve the ancient artwork.

Visitors will soon be able to enter the underground vaulted tombs and, for the first time, take in the depictions of Greek mythological characters, plants and animals.

The tombs are at least 1,700 years old, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

One was discovered at the site in the city of Ashkelon along the Mediterranean coast nearly a century ago, filled with sand.