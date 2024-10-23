Roman Polanski lawsuit over alleged 1973 rape of minor dismissed, says lawyer

Director Roman Polanski is a divisive figure, with some in the movie world hailing his creative genius, while others insist he was always a sexual predator

French-Polish director Roman Polanski, who fled the US after admitting to statutory rape, reached a settlement in a civil case over a 1973 sexual assault allegation. The case, scheduled for trial in Los Angeles next August, has been withdrawn, Polanski's US attorney confirmed Tuesday.

French-Polish director Roman Polanski, who fled the United States decades ago after admitting to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old, will no longer face trial over an alleged assault of another minor after reaching a settlement, his lawyer said Tuesday.

The latest case against the director of "The Pianist," which concerned an alleged sexual attack in 1973, had been due in civil court in Los Angeles next August, but has now been withdrawn, Polanski's US attorney told AFP.

The case was "settled in the summer to the parties' mutual satisfaction and has now been formally dismissed," Alexander Rufus-Isaacs said in an email.

The suit, filed last year, claimed Polanski took a then-teenager -- named anonymously in filings as Jane Doe -- to dinner at a restaurant in Los Angeles in 1973.

He allegedly gave her tequila, and when she began to feel dizzy, drove her to his home, where he forced himself on her.

"She told him: 'please don't do this,'" the plaintiff's lawyer, Gloria Allred, told reporters in March.

"She alleges that he ignored her pleas. She also alleges that defendant Polanski removed plaintiff's clothes and he proceeded to sexually assault her, causing her tremendous physical, emotional pain and suffering."

Court papers filed in California in July said a "conditional" accord had been reached.



