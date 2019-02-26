Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw to announce his cancer is in remission

Roman Reigns, who's real name is Joe Anoa'i, returned to WWE Raw Monday night, just four months after revealing his battle with leukemia. And Roman brought good news with him when he revealed that his cancer is in remission.During a RAW event last October, Roman told fans, "The reality is my real name is Joe, and I’ve been living with leukemia for 11 years, and unfortunately it’s back." Roman announced that he was stepping away and relinquishing his championship belt, in order to focus on his health.In his return Monday, Roman repeatedly thanked fans for the outpouring of support they showed after the admission. He said, "The amount of thought, the amount of blessings, the amount of prayers that you sent my way is completely overwhelming and a thank you so much."

Cried like a baby the night you made your announcement & I cried like a baby tonight but with a smile on my face. & happiness in my heart.....WELCOME BACK!!!!! #RomanReigns — Sharon Britt (@SharonB77486918) February 26, 2019

When a room full of people jump into the air and hug each other with joy at hearing that someone they will likely never meet or talk to, is in remission from Cancer, that’s a pretty special thing.  #RomanReigns — Glen Joseph Robinson (@Glen_Joseph) February 26, 2019

After thanking the fans, Roman announced, "The good news is, I'm in remission, y'all." And while the audience in attendance burst into loud applause, thousands of viewers at home took Twitter to celebrate the good news.While Roman didn't announce when his first match will be, he did say, "With that being said, the big dog is back!" Later in the night he gave fans a little preview of what to expect, when he crashed a boute showed off a few wrestling moves.WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on USA.