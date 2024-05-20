Roman remains under shopping centre back on display

Some of the remains can be seen from street level [BBC]

Roman remains in a city centre which date back to AD300 have been re-opened to the public.

The remains are underneath Eastgate Street Shopping Centre in Gloucester and can be seen through glass in Eastgate Street, outside Boots.

The Museum of Gloucester has started putting on tours of the Eastgate Chamber, which will continue over the summer.

Amy Washington from the museum said: "We are really looking at history beneath our feet."

She continued: "The importance of the structures is quite unique.

"Quite a few of the shops in the centre, such as Boots, are built on the foundations of the Roman remains, along with a fairly accessible chamber.

"Gloucester exists because of the Romans and the fact the Romans chose Gloucester is something great to highlight," she added.

The remains exist underneath Eastgate Street Shopping Centre [BBC]

The tours started on 10 May and show visitors glimpses of Gloucester's history from the 2nd Century through to the 18th Century.

Remains of an 11th Century Norman gate can be seen, as well as a 13th Century tower and 16th Century horsepool.

