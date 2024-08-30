Romance scammers 'expert manipulators,' prosecutors warn in indicting W. Va. man in $96,000 scam

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors said on Friday they indicted a 52-year-old West Virginia man for taking $96,000 from a woman in what they described as a romance scam.

Robert LeClear, of Wheeling, W.Va., started an online relationship with the victim in 2022, claiming he had access to millions of dollars from gambling and prior criminal activity, all of which were not true, prosecutors said.

Because of the alleged ruse, authorities said LeClear was able to talk the victim into giving him tens of thousands of dollars that he claimed were used to pay for medical expenses and to post bond for his past criminal acts.

LeClear promised repeatedly to pay back the victim but never did.

"Romance scammers are expert manipulators who develop relationships that feel very real," U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said in a statement. "Victims are understandably reluctant to come forward because they are embarrassed, but we hope they still will so that action can be taken to prevent others from being harmed."

Prosecutors charged LeClear with five counts of wire fraud, in which he could be charged with a maximum of 20 years if found guilty on each count.