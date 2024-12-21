Romanian jailed for violent robbery can’t be deported under ECHR rules

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
Richard Tice
Richard Tice has condemned the decision saying it demonstrates how foreign criminals cannot abuse the UK’s membership of the ECHR - ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Romanian jailed for seven years for a violent robbery has avoided deportation after claiming that it would breach his rights to a family life under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Ionut-Mihai Sofroniei, 30, claimed that the Home Office’s attempt to remove him because of his criminality was a breach of his Article 8 family rights under the ECHR.

The former construction worker claimed he merited protection against deportation on the basis that he had lived in the UK for a decade, had married a Lithuanian in Britain and had a baby daughter by her.

In a move that strengthened his claim, Sofroniei also submitted an application for EU “settled status” in the UK the evening before his claim against deportation was heard by an immigration judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application was outside the “grace” period but Sofroniei claimed he had been unable to lodge it earlier because he had been in custody.

Sofroniei had been freed from jail shortly before the hearing after serving seven years for robbing a prostitute and her co-worker of their takings.

The tribunal was told Sofroniei and his two associates subjected the pair to violence during a 20-minute ordeal as they ransacked the property in search of money and other goods.

‘Immigration tribunals not fit for purpose’

His appeal against deportation was granted by a lower immigration tribunal although that has now been referred back to it to be reconsidered because of “an error of law”.

The case will intensify demands for the UK to quit the ECHR.

Richard Tice, the deputy leader of Reform UK, said: “Yet another jaw-dropping example of a foreign criminal abusing our farcical membership of the ECHR and taking advantage of immigration tribunals that are not fit for purpose and clearly full of wokies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More robust evidence that we must leave the ECHR and fundamentally reform our broken immigration system.”

It follows the Telegraph’s revelation of how a Turkish crime boss said to be one of Britain’s biggest drug dealers won his human rights battle against deportation.

The man, who was jailed for 16 years for plotting to supply heroin across the UK, won the right to remain on the basis that it would breach his human right to a family life even though he had an extra-marital affair with a woman in Turkey and had married her to “preserve her honour”.

The 70-year-old drug dealer, who was granted anonymity, also claimed that as an Alevi Kurd he would be persecuted if he was deported to Turkey even though the immigration tribunal was told he had returned to his homeland eight times since he came to Britain without facing any persecution.

‘Exceptional case’

Sofroniei came to live in the UK in 2015 as a steel fixer and received his first conviction just two years later. In February 2020, he was found guilty of the robbery for which he was jailed for seven years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was served with notice that he would face deportation which he challenged as a breach of his Article 8 rights under the ECHR. It was not until July 2023 that he was told that he would be deported. The hearing was scheduled for Dec 12.

At 6pm on Dec 11, Sofroniei applied to join the EU settlement scheme, even though the deadline for doing so had passed on June 30 2021. Nonetheless, the judge decided that he was covered by the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

“Largely for that reason, the judge found that this was an exceptional case which should be allowed under Article 8 ECHR,” the court documents said.

An upper court judge ruled that the case should be reconsidered although he also accepted that applying outside the “grace” period did not shut the door to Sofroniei securing UK residence.

Latest Stories

  • Shutdown Looms After Trump ‘Blindsided’ by ‘President Elon Musk’

    Donald Trump has become embroiled in a behind-the-scenes power struggle with Elon Musk over the jettisoned Republican-led spending deal. One month before the president-elect returns in triumph to the White House, he is already facing a challenge to his authority from the tech titan credited with doing the most to get him there. Trump may have asserted his own power over Republicans on Capitol Hill in demolishing the compromise deal that appeared all set to be ratified—but he was still taking sec

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Elon Musk lashes out as he gets first taste of political failure when spending deal voted down

    Big Tech billionaire humiliated on Capitol Hill after meddling leads to pre-Christmas chaos for lawmakers as government shutdown looms

  • Trump's tariff threat could force Canada to face tough decisions on sovereignty

    It's hard to imagine President Emmanuel Macron of France joking about annexing Belgium.Donald Trump's posts and memes about turning Canada into the 51st state are almost without parallel among western democracies, said Carlo Dade, director of trade at the Canada West Foundation."This isn't 'Lower Lukistan' and 'Upper Lukistan' calling each other names again. That's something we expect, and we might expect it at that level of elected retail politicians running off at the mouth," he said."Where yo

  • Trump was poised to inherit a strong economy. Then things got rocky and he added to the uncertainty

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The smooth economy that Donald Trump was poised to inherit suddenly looks a bit rockier — with critics saying the president-elect is contributing to the uncertainty.

  • Trump Orders Europe to Buy More U.S. Oil and Gas—or Face Tariffs

    President-elect Donald Trump took a brief hiatus from the U.S. government’s shutdown crisis Friday morning to re-up his threats of a trade war with the nation’s closest allies. “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday morning. “Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!” he added.

  • Far-Right Rep Heckled Mercilessly by Dems During Shutdown Speech

    Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida was heckled into silence Thursday during a speech on the House floor after blaming Democrats for the drama surrounding a looming government shutdown. Speaking in favor of a new, pared-down funding bill just hours after President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk blew up a bipartisan resolution that seemed on a glide path to approval, Luna began by heaping praise on Trump. “I never voted for a [continuing resolution], but I’m here today beca

  • House Democrat says Republicans protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee said on Friday that Republicans in Congress were protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments by scrapping provisions restricting U.S. investments. Representative Rosa DeLauro said in a letter that Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla, may have upended the government funding process to remove a provision that would regulate U.S. investments in China given his "extensive investments in China in key sectors and his personal ties with Chinese Communist Party leadership, and calls into question the real reason for Musk’s opposition to the original funding deal."

  • Matt Gaetz’s GOP Buddies Are Preparing to Carry Out His Revenge Plan

    Some Republicans in Congress are now passing around a resolution to enact the revenge plan that former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz outlined this week, according to a new report. Gaetz, 42, told the Daily Beast Wednesday that he was “seriously considering” a brief return to Congress before officially resigning to file a privileged resolution that would publicize the names of current and former legislators who used public funds to pay sexual harassment settlements. However, it appears his colleagues m

  • Jen Psaki Offers 3-Word Takeaway On What's To Come In 2025

    The MSNBC host reacted after Donald Trump and Elon Musk threw Congress into chaos days before Christmas.

  • Man abandons haircut to help officer under attack

    Kyle Whiting ran to a police officer's aid with the barber's cape still draped over his shoulders.

  • Senate Republicans fume over ‘fiasco’ in House

    Senate Republicans were left fuming Thursday over what they called the dysfunctional “s‑‑‑ show” and “fiasco” they witnessed in the House as two proposals to fund the government through Christmas failed this week. With Washington on the brink of a government shutdown, lawmakers are no closer to having a stopgap funding measure that can pass both the House and…

  • Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video

    The NBC host also jokes Trump will be "disappointed" by the actual Barenaked Ladies that Canada is known for The post Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Employee Allegedly Stabs Company President During Staff Meeting in Possible 'Copycat' of CEO Killing: Police

    Erik Denslow was stabbed in a Michigan office, prompting the arrest of Nathan Mahoney

  • Gisèle Pelicot wanted us to know her name. These are the names of the men convicted in her rape

    WARNING: This article contains explicit details of sexual assaults and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. In September, as the mass rape trial that has shocked people around the world was just beginning, Gisèle Pelicot said she wanted people to know her name. And now that all 51 men charged in connection with the drugging, rape and sexual assault of Gisèle have been found guilty by a French court, we can know theirs.One of those men was Pelicot'

  • Trump Campaign Adviser: New UK Ambassador to US a ‘Moron’

    Chris LaCivita, who helped lead Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, called Lord Peter Mandelson “an absolute moron” after learning that the incoming U.K. ambassador to the U.S. once said Trump was “little short of a white nationalist.” In a post on X, LaCivita condemned Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s choice to replace Dame Karen Pierce, which was reported first on Thursday by British paper The Times. “This UK govt is special,” LaCivita wrote. “Replace a professional universally respected A

  • Trump backs plan B spending deal, urges swift passage

    President-elect Trump on Thursday backed a new spending deal brokered by House Republicans to avert a shutdown after a previous proposal was torpedoed amid opposition from Trump and several of his allies. The plan now includes a two-year suspension of the debt ceiling in what became an unexpected sticking point by Trump and Vice President-elect…

  • Fox News Show Gets Weird Over Donald Trump's Viral Hair Moment

    "Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner came up with an interesting way to summarize footage of the president-elect.

  • ‘Family Ties’ Star Justine Bateman to Megyn Kelly: Trump Win ‘Long Overdue’

    Justine Bateman gave her long winded thoughts about how Donald Trump’s election win “sets the stage” for the end of cancel culture on The Megyn Kelly Show. The former Family Ties star and Jason Bateman’s sister told Kelly that she feels “great” about the future now that Trump has won. “It was long overdue,” she said on the show, “just that mob mentality momentum that’s necessary to maintain an atmosphere where your job can be destroyed, your social standing can be destroyed, your children’s live

  • Putin's 1 Comment On Syria Which Reveals 'Strain' Rebellion Put On Russian Leader

    The fall of Russia's ally Bashar al-Assad was not exactly good news for Moscow.