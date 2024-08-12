Romanian migrant who falsely claimed he was chased in riots is jailed

Dimitri Stoica was livestreaming to 700 followers as he walked around Derby on Aug 7

A migrant who broadcast a TikTok video falsely claiming he was being chased during the riots has been jailed for three months.

Dimitrie Stoica’s livestream was seen by 700 people on Wednesday in what a court heard was a deliberate attempt to “stir up racial hatred”.

The 35-year-old Romanian told South Derbyshire magistrates’ court the video was a “joke” and he had hoped to get more followers.

The father-of-three broadcast the clip at 10pm as one person asked him why he was running. Stoica replied: “I am running bro because they are running after me. They’re coming. Everyone get back.”

Seema Mistry, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was clearly trying to stir up racial hatred by implying he was being chased.

“The defendant was later approached by officers on the road. The officers asked if he had been targeted or was being chased.

“He replied ‘no, I’m going home’.”

“He was interviewed in custody. He said he wanted to get extra followers for his social media. He said he meant it as a joke.”

Miss Mistry said the video was made in Normanton, a suburb of Derby, where there are “ethnic minorities”. She said there had been no problems in the city the night the clip was broadcast.

Stoica admitted sending a false communication with intent to cause harm. He was jailed and ordered to pay a £154 government surcharge.

Orchestrated disorder

District judge Michelle Jeffreys told him: “I cannot ignore what you did and the effect it would have had on the people listening.

“Who knows what they could have done as a result of listening to your commentary.

“We know recent disorder was orchestrated by people using social media.”

Andrew Cash, defending, said Stoica came to the UK in 2016 and his wife had their third child two weeks ago. He is still awaiting a decision on his immigration status and is currently not allowed to work.

“He did not consider the effect on those who were watching his video who may have been expressing surprise, fear and concern that there was an incident in Normanton which there was not,” Mr Cash added.

Derbyshire Assistant Chief Constable Michelle Shooter said: “We have seen the extraordinary power of social media over the last two weeks. With that power comes even greater responsibility.

“As a force we absolutely respect and protect the rights of individuals to legally express their views.

“However, the right to freedom can be limited, in particular where it is required to prevent crime and disorder.

“As has been made clear by forces, any criminal actions relating to the disorder, whether they be in person or online, will be dealt with quickly and robustly.

“Whether it is spreading misinformation or being involved in disorder the message is clear – as a service we are ready to respond and deal with any situation robustly.”