Romania's far-right presidential candidate denounces canceled vote at closed polling station

Stephen Mcgrath
·3 min read

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s defiant far-right presidential candidate Calin Georgescu on Sunday stood outside a closed polling station to denounce a top court’s unprecedented decision to annul the first round of the vote in which he emerged as frontrunner.

The Constitutional Court on Friday canceled the election after a trove of declassified intelligence alleged Russia organized a sprawling campaign across social media to promote Georgescu.

“Today is Constitution Day and there is nothing constitutional in Romania anymore. I am here in the name of democracy,” Georgescu, 62, he told media in Mogosoaia, outside Bucharest. “By canceling democracy, our very freedom is canceled.”

The court cited the illegal use of digital technologies including artificial intelligence, as well as undeclared sources of funding. Without naming Georgescu, the court said one candidate received “preferential treatment" on social media platforms, distorting voters’ expressed will.

Despite being a huge outsider who declared zero campaign spending, Georgescu topped the polls in the first round on Nov. 24, and was due on Sunday to face reformist Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party in a runoff.

Thirteen candidates ran in the first round presidential race in the European Union and NATO member country, the aftermath of which was gripped by myriad controversies including a recount of the vote ordered by the same court.

New dates will be set to rerun the presidential vote from scratch.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in a statement marking Constitution Day on Sunday that “we find ourselves in a moment of profound responsibility towards the values ​​that characterize us as a nation.”

“The Romanian Constitution defines the framework within which the state and political life operate, serving as a shield against threats to democracy,” he said. “In turbulent times, state institutions are called upon to act with calm, wisdom and respect for the law, the Constitution and democracy.”

After Georgescu unexpectedly topped the polls in the first round, his success left many political observers wondering how most local surveys had placed him behind at least five other candidates before the vote.

Many observers attributed his success to his TikTok account, which now has 6.2 million likes and 565,000 followers. But some experts suspected Georgescu’s online following was artificially inflated while Romania’s top security body alleged he was given preferential treatment by TikTok over other candidates.

On Saturday, Romanian prosecutors conducted raids at three properties in the central city of Brasov linked to Bogdan Peschir, who is suspected of illegally financing a campaign to promote Georgescu. The raids were based on suspicions of voter corruption, money laundering and cyber fraud, prosecutors said.

The secret services alleged that Peschir paid $381,000 (361,000 euros) to TikTok users to promote Georgescu content on the Chinese-owned platform. Intelligence authorities said information they obtained “revealed an aggressive promotion campaign” to increase and accelerate Georgescu’s popularity.

There is no clear link between Peschir and alleged Russian interference. Russia denies it meddling in Romania.

On Friday, Georgescu's would-be opponent Lasconi also strongly condemned the court’s decision to annul the elections, saying it was “illegal, immoral, and crushes the very essence of democracy” and that the second round should have gone forward.

Stephen Mcgrath, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • NYC's mayor warms to Trump and doesn't rule out becoming a Republican

    NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams appears open to switching parties to become a Republican, as he declined to rule out a future change in political allegiances during a pair of interviews Friday that came as he has increasing warmed to President-elect Donald Trump.

  • The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty

    BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government Sunday brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers.

  • Trump Directly Addresses Pete Hegseth Alcohol Question

    President-elect Donald Trump gave his strongest endorsement yet of his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in which he addressed allegations of Hegseth’s drinking habits in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. The clip was posted as a sneak preview of Trump’s first one-on-one interview since winning the November election, with the full interview set to air Sunday. Trump told Welker that he remains unfazed by reports that Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host, had a drinking

  • Vance, GOP committees ask Supreme Court to strike down coordination limits

    Vice President-elect JD Vance and Republican committees asked the Supreme Court to overturn federal limits that restrict political parties from coordinating spending with candidates on the grounds that they violate the First Amendment. Limits on contributions to candidates are much lower than they are to party committees such as the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC)…

  • Donald Trump’s $10 Billion “Generalized Grievance” Suit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Sit-Down With Kamala Harris Should Be Tossed, CBS Urges

    Donald Trump was the winner in the election against Kamala Harris last month, but CBS believes the past and soon-to-be current POTUS should be the loser in his $10 billion so-called deceptive editing lawsuit over an October 60 Minutes interview with the Vice President. “Plaintiff’s attempt to punish Defendants for their editorial judgments is barred …

  • Shocked Romanians Watch Their Country Go Into Political Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Romanians abroad had already started casting their ballots for a new president when the country’s top judiciary decided to cancel the election, and voting even continued for three hours before being halted. Now, like people at home, they’re left wondering what’s coming next.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • CNN Panelist Calls BS on Defense of Kash Patel’s Praise for QAnon

    A former Republican strategist offered an on-air defense of President-elect Donald Trump’s FBI chief nominee amid criticism over his praise of far-right conspiracy theories—but his fellow panelists were having none of it. On Thursday night, CNN Newsnight host Abby Phillip played a sequence of clips in which Kash Patel was heard praising adherents to the QAnon conspiracy theory and the central figure behind it. QAnon posits the existence of a satanic, pedophilic cabal pulling the strings of power

  • Syria’s Assad Is Under Siege and Is Making Overtures to US

    (Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • 'He Knows That He F**ked Up': James Carville Calls Biden 'Most Tragic Figure' In U.S. Politics

    The Democratic strategist slammed Biden for not exiting the presidential race sooner and lamented that his otherwise "stunning" legacy is now overshadowed.

  • Russia's 'hybrid attack' on Romanian election could trigger NATO response if proven

    Any evidence that Russia tried to influence an election in a NATO state would expose a form of hybrid attack that is designed to weaken the alliance from within. It is why events in Romania - where a top court has just annulled the result of the first round of voting in a presidential election amid concerns about an interference operation conducted from overseas - will surely be ringing alarm bells across NATO capitals.

  • How the meeting between the prince and the president-elect would have been arranged

    In the dot-to-dot of diplomacy - drawing relationships that are worth something - the meeting between the prince and the president-elect was a moment which the British diplomats who made it happen will be thrilled with. When Donald Trump became US president for the first time, in 2016, the British, along with many other countries, were caught short. British diplomatic contacts with Mr Trump's transition team back then (which was itself novice compared to this time) were poor.

  • Opinion - 5 reasons Trump 47 will govern like no president in history

    Trump's second term is expected to be marked by constitutional conflicts, business conflicts of interest, loyalty tests for generals, a hostile takeover of government, and a machismo attitude of revenge and retribution, which could forever change the government, military, executive branch, nation, and world.

  • Hegseth and Collins’ push for cutting veterans’ health benefits alarms service members and veterans groups

    Pete Hegseth, now Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of defense, had been a vocal and persistent advocate for veterans having unfettered access to private health care, rather than having to go through the VA to keep their benefits.

  • Russian bases in Syria threatened by insurgent advance, say Moscow's war bloggers

    (Reuters) -Two strategically-important Russian military facilities in Syria and Moscow's very presence in the Middle East are under serious threat from rapidly advancing insurgents, Russian war bloggers have warned. With Russian military resources mostly tied down in Ukraine where Moscow's forces are rushing to take more territory before Donald Trump comes to power in the U.S. in January, Russia's ability to influence the situation on the ground in Syria is far more limited than in 2015 when it intervened decisively to prop up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Rapid advances by the insurgents threaten to undermine Russia's geopolitical clout in the Middle East and its ability to project power in the region, across the Mediterranean and into Africa.

  • CSIS says it will disclose 'some information' about foreign interference to Pierre Poilievre

    Canada's spy agency says it will disclose "some information" about foreign interference to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has resisted getting the national security clearance he needs to review classified documents about the issue because it would muzzle him.The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) told CBC News on Saturday that it's determined "the disclosure of some information to the leader of the Official Opposition through a threat reduction measure is appropriate."Class

  • Video of military police officer throwing man off bridge sparks anger in Brazil

    A military police officer has been arrested in Brazil after a video emerged of him throwing a civilian over a bridge in Sao Paulo on Monday, sparking protests in the city.

  • Modi's BJP says US State Department targeting India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the State Department and "deep state" elements in the U.S. of trying to destabilise India in conjunction with a group of investigative journalists and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi's Congress party used articles by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) that "singularly focused" on the Adani Group and its alleged closeness to the government to undermine Modi, the ruling party said on Thursday.

  • The Trump Economy Begins: 4 Money Moves Boomers Should Make Before Inauguration Day

    Economic shifts are on the horizon, affecting taxes, healthcare and housing as the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump approaches. Learn More: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build...

  • Russia is suffering record casualties as the West steps up support for Ukraine, and it may struggle to replace them

    Russia is losing around 1,500 troops a day. The Institute for the Study of War said it won't be able to sustain such a high casualty rate.

  • Election Day has long passed. In some states, legislatures are working to undermine the results

    WASHINGTON (AP) — While the election was over a month ago, voters in some parts of the country are discovering that having their say at the ballot box is not necessarily the final word.