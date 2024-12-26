Romantic proposal makes waves at Tenby Boxing Day swim

Taking the plunge at a Boxing Day swim meant more than just a dip in the sea for one happy couple.

As hundreds of bathers dashed for the water in Tenby, a magical moment was happening between Victoria Tansey and Philip Frith.

Mr Frith, 34, went down on one knee on the sand and asked Miss Tansey, 37, to marry him.

Philip Frith proposed to Victoria Tansey at the Tenby Boxing Day swim (Gareth Davies Photography/Tenby Boxing Day Swim/PA)

She said an ecstatic yes to the carefully planned proposal, which saw the couple’s special song, Ocean Eyes by Billie Eilish, sound out over the beach as the couple celebrated with a splash in the sea.

As a former Royal Marine, Mr Frith, who is now a Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach, has faced some scary situations in his life but the Boxing Day proposal was up there with the most nail-biting.

Miss Tansey, originally from Milford Haven, has worked as a professional dancer, appearing on The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and Pineapple Dance Studio: Survival Of The Fittest.

Although she now lives in Guildford, Surrey, with Mr Frith, she has always loved returning to her Pembrokeshire roots

“When we first met, Victoria couldn’t wait to show me all around Pembrokeshire and we have made the trip as often as work would allow us, to visit her family, go beach hopping and take in the breathtaking scenery,” said Mr Frith.

“I absolutely love sea swimming, I believe that it is so worthwhile for your body and mind, however Victoria has never been one to enjoy the cold.

Hundreds of people took the plunge at the Tenby Boxing Day swim (Gareth Davies Photography/Tenby Boxing Day Swim/PA)

“So, on our first Christmas together as a couple, Victoria surprised me by taking me to Tenby for the Boxing Day Swim – it’s honestly one of my most fond memories from the start of our relationship.

“I wanted to return her the favour of surprising her by proposing to her at this year’s swim.”

Miss Tansey’s mother and her childhood best friend, Sean Griffiths, were on the beach to watch the proposal.

Fellow swimmers crowded round to congratulate the happy couple.

Swim chairman Sam Skyrme-Blackhall said: “Well, we said, ‘Come to the Tenby Boxing Day Swim and take the plunge’, but we weren’t expecting that.

“Congratulations to the happy couple.”