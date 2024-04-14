Roma's match at Udinese abandoned after defender Evan Ndicka collapses

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapsed toward the end of his team’s Serie A match at Udinese on Sunday, causing the game to be abandoned, and was later visited in hospital by his teammates.

Ndicka is being kept under observation but was admitted in a code yellow condition, which is critical but not as urgent as code red.

Roma posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, of Ndicka sitting up in his hospital bed and smiling — with his arm flexed, possibly in a show of strength.

It said that the squad had visited the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international in hospital before returning to Rome and added: “Evan is feeling better and is in good spirits. He will remain in the hospital for further observations.”

The score was 1-1 in Udine when Ndicka fell to the ground in the 71st minute — with the action at the other end of the field — and started pointing at his chest.

The players and the referee frantically called for medical assistance. They brought on a defribillator but it was fortunately not needed and Ndicka — who never lost consciousness — was able to put his thumb up to the crowd as he was stretchered off barely two minutes later.

Roma coach Daniele De Rossi immediately followed them down the tunnel. When he returned, he talked to his players and also spoke with Udinese counterpart Gabriele Cioffi.

Fans then applauded the announcement that the match would be continued at a later date.

