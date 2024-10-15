Romeo Beckham confirms romance with photographer Gray Sorrenti

Romeo Beckham has confirmed his romance with American photographer and fellow nepo baby Gray Sorrenti.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the pair were spotted sharing a kiss during a romantic stroll in New York City.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, who was first linked to Sorrenti last month, looked smitten as he wrapped his arms around her.

The 22-year-old kept it casual during the outing, donning a white vest, paired with baggy jeans, a hoodie slung over his shoulders, and a backwards baseball cap.

Despite being surrounded by friends, the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other as they strolled through New York City, stopping for a drink along the way.

Gray is the daughter of renowned fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti—famous for his iconic Calvin Klein Obsession ads with Kate Moss in the '90s.

Beckham split from Mia Regan in February (Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)

The 23-year-old is following in her father’s footsteps, has made a name for herself in the fashion world, shooting campaigns for luxury brands like Loewe and Saint Laurent, as well as capturing stars such as Jennifer Lopez for Harper’s Bazaar and Rihanna for Elle.

Beckham was first linked to Sorrenti during Paris Fashion Week last month.

Just days earlier, he was spotted leaving a Fashion Week party in London with Amelia Gray Hamlin, daughter of US stars Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

In photos published by The Sun, he was seen slipping out of the Perfect Magazine x Grey Goose party and heading to Mayfair's Twenty Two Hotel with Amelia and a friend.

His outing with Hamlin came just hours after he was spotted spending time with social media influencer Sophie Julia. Interestingly, Julia and the runway star are no strangers, as they were seen having lunch together with Beckham and a group of friends in London.

Beckham was spotted with Amelia Gray Hamlin weeks ago (Getty Images)

The footballer-turned-model also posed in a cosy selfie with Julia, who described her London trip as "the week of a lifetime."

In February, Beckham confirmed his split from longtime girlfriend Mia Regan, ending their five-year relationship.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love, we still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

Following suit Regan shared a picture of them together on her social media and wrote: “This is an Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.

“We aren't tougher romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another... after 5 years we friendzoned each other.”