Romeo Beckham and ex-girlfriend Mia Regan unfollow each other as he packs on the PDA with new girlfriend Kim Turnball

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan broke up last February in the sweetest way, jesting that they had "friendzoned" each other after being childhood sweethearts.

Whilst the pair initially appeared to maintain their friendship — with Mia even attending Romeo's fashionista mum Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show just a few weeks after they parted ways — it now seems they are keeping their distance, as they have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Mia and Romeo were together from 2019-2024 (Getty Images)

Since his relationship with Mia, Romeo has moved on, first with fashion scion Gray Sorrenti. The pair were spotted locking lips in a series of photos back in October as they stepped out in New York City.

Despite their ample PDA, it wasn't long before Romeo was linked to his now-girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Since confirming their relationship in November, the pair couldn't appear more smitten, posing for a series of loved-up snaps on each other's Instagram accounts.

Romeo and Kim have been incredibly loved-up of late (Instagram)

It is unclear at what point the former couple decided to unfollow each other.

Earlier this week, Romeo launched a photography account that currently only features snaps of his luxurious tropical holiday with Kim.

Romeo's new photography account currently only features snaps from his travels with Kim (Instagram)

This isn't the first time Romeo has created a separate photography account. In 2022, he launched a page dedicated to photos taken on his Leica Minilux and Fujifilm Klasse cameras, which featured his friends and, primarily, his then-girlfriend Mia.

Model Mia is still following the old photo account, which has only 7,609 followers compared to Romeo's 4 million followers on his main page.

A photo of Mia from March 2022 on Romeo's first photography account (Instagram)

It has not been stated on his latest photography page which camera he is using to take the grainy, 90s-style snaps, but they appear to be in an incredibly similar style to those taken on his former cameras.

Shortly after Kim and Romeo returned from their trip, the pair headed to Soho for a joint tattoo session.

It was Kim's first session with celebrity tattoo artist "Certified Letter Boy" Pablo Gutierrez, who is behind Romeo's and his family's inkings. Model Kim opted for the numbers 62 and 75 on the back of her arms.

Meanwhile, Romeo followed in the footsteps of his dad, David Beckham, and got a cherub tattoo on his calf.

Romeo opted for a cherub on his leg (Certified Letter Boy/ Instagram)

Mia, who hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since her split with Romeo, recently jetted off to Sri Lanka for some winter sun. On Friday, she shared snaps of her exciting visit to a sea turtle conservation project in Koggala.

Mia is currently in Sri Lanka (Instagram)

The model looked stunning, donning a triangle bikini top and a stylish bandana as she held up a tiny turtle for a quick photo. She later documented the delicious-looking fish curry dinner she enjoyed after her fun day out.