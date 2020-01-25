Romeo Cormier's alter ego Bobby Kay helped define 'golden age of Maritime wrestling'

In the world of professional wrestling, there are two types of wrestlers: "faces" and "heels."

That's wrestling lingo for white hats and black hats, heroes and villains, good guys and bad guys.

And Memramcook's Romeo Cormier, who starred in the wrestling game as Bobby Kay in the 1970s and '80s, was definitely a "face," both in and out of the ring.

"Well, I mean, he was a nice guy." said wrestling writer Greg Oliver, who met Bobby Kay during a hometown celebration of the famous Cormier brothers.

"Bobby wasn't a braggadocio guy at all."

Romeo Cormier died Jan. 17 at the age of 70.

But Bobby Kay lives on in the minds of those people who remember spending Saturday afternoon in front of their TV sets for Atlantic Grand Prix Wrestling, long before the days of simulcasting and pay-per-view.

The youngest member of the wrestling Cormier brothers, Bobby Kay often teamed up with Rudy Kay (Jean-Louis Cormier), Leo Burke (Leonce Cormier) and the Beast (Yvon Cormier) to do battle with assorted "heels" in the ring.

In fact, Oliver said the four would often all take part in introducing a new villain.

"So, the new bad guy, Archie (the Stomper) Gouldie may come in, and then he beats Bobby Kay, and then he meets Rudy Kay, but it's a tougher fight, but he beats Rudy," said Oliver.

"Then he has a real tough go with, you know, Leo Burke, and that feud goes on for two, three weeks. And, then, of course, at the end, he has to face the Beast, the mad man, 'How's he going to survive this?'"

"They didn't promote them as brothers, but everyone knew," Oliver said.

The Cormiers were members of a big Acadian family, 11 children in all, eight brothers, three sisters raised on a farm in the southeastern New Brunswick community of Memramcook.

But in the ring, they were always introduced as being from nearby Dorchester, likely because the prison there made the place better known to Maritimers.

Romeo followed his brothers into the wrestling game at a young age, heading to Calgary to train at 17.

In the late 1960s, Stu Hart's Stampede Wrestling was the place many wrestling hopefuls headed. They would train at Hart's school, known as "the Dungeon," a better name than "Stu's Basement," which is what it really was.

Hart was known for his punishing training techniques, but Oliver said the few moves Cormier learned there were far less important than the exposure Hart could offer.

