The federal government's GST holiday has been in effect for a week and some Toronto businesses say it's been a challenging transition. Christina Kotiadis, owner of retail store Lemon & Lavender in Bloor West Village, said a big issue has been confusion over which products fall under the tax break."I've talked to some other small businesses that carry similar products to me and sometimes we will have two completely different ideas of what we think," she told CBC Toronto.It's caused her some anxie