Romy and Michele's High School Reunion: Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in talks to star in '90s cult classic sequel

Cult classic film Romy and Michele's High School Reunion appears to be moving forward with a long-awaited sequel.

The follow-up to the 1997 comedy is expected to see Friends star Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reprising their roles as the unaccomplished friends.

In the original, the stars played Romy (Sorvino) and Michele (Kudrow), who decide to invent fake careers to impress their former classmates at a 10-year high school reunion.

Sorvino, best known for her Oscar-winning performance in the 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, seemed to confirm the sequel was in the works after it was first reported that they were in talks by The Hollywood Reporter.

Posting an image of the article on Instagram, she wrote: "We're pretty excited about it."

The news was met with praise from fans, who took to the comments section quoting lines from the original.

Details about the plot of the follow-up are yet to be revealed, but Tim Federle, who created Disney show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is set to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Both Kudrow and Sorvino are also expected to serve as executive producers.

Over time, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion has retained popularity, being turned into a musical adaptation in 2017 and a television prequel which premiered in 2005 on ABC.

Kudrow and Sorvino also channelled their characters during an appearance on stage at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Filming for the sequel is believed to be starting in June this year.