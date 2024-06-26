Environmental groups react to Florida ban on balloon releases

The Daily Beast

Empress Masako of Japan, visiting the U.K. as part of a state visit with her husband Emperor Naruhito Tuesday, surprised onlookers when she rode into central London in a carriage with Queen Camilla while wearing a face mask.However, before full-blown pandemic PTSD set in, an official source at Buckingham Palace told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the Empress was wearing the mask due to an allergy to horse hair rather than for pathogen-related reasons. The horse-drawn carriage ride into London saw