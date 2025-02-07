Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey May Try to Replace Him as Florida's Governor When He Terms Out

Casey, a former TV journalist and recent breast cancer survivor, has been active in her husband's administration

Florida's first lady, Casey DeSantis, is considering her own gubernatorial run in 2026 as her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, wraps his final term in office, NBC News reports.

Following a discussion between major Republican donors last week, Casey's name is reportedly in the mix as a strong contender to replace her husband in the state house. Five sources close to Casey and the donors each told NBC that she's giving the idea some serious thought.

"I have heard donors have been urging her to run and that while it's not something she has wanted to do, they are causing her to at least stop and listen," a source familiar with her thinking said.

Casey, 44, has been active in her husband's administration, leading initiatives addressing mental health and substance abuse.

On the Conservative Review podcast in May 2024, Casey addressed calls for her to follow her husband into Florida's highest office.

“I will tell you this, when people talk about me running for governor, I think it speaks highly about the governor himself,” she said. “I think when people see me, it is because they are so happy about everything that this governor has done for the state of Florida."

Casey shares three children with Ron and is a recent breast cancer survivor.

Ron shared that his wife had been diagnosed with cancer in October 2021, and shortly after the news was made public, Casey appeared alongside her husband to give a message of strength.

"There's a lot that we can be upset about, that we be sad about — the direction of our country, the future of our nation, our families, our communities, our safety, our children, their education, their futures, our health and our well being," she continued. "I'll tell you one thing that is for sure. I'm sure as hell not giving up."

Following chemotherapy and surgery, she was declared cancer-free in March 2022.

Florida's 2026 gubernatorial race has already seen a few other notable names get buzz.

Rep. Byron Donalds, a close ally of President Donald Trump in Congress, has previously expressed interest in the position, as has embattled former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has remained a staunch Trump supporter amid his numerous recent scandals.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is also reportedly considering the role — with more than $30 million, NBC reported, he would be poised to be the most well-funded candidate.

