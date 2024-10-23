Ron Ely, Star of “Tarzan” Series, Dies at 86, 5 Years After the Shocking Death of His Wife and Son

“My greatest comfort is knowing that my dad is with my momma and my brother,” Ely’s daughter Kirsten shared in a tribute on social media, confirming the news

Bobby Bank/Getty Ron Ely in October 2015

Ron Ely, best known for starring in the Tarzan television series, has died. He was 86.

Ron's daughter, Kirsten Ely, confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Oct. 23. She did not indicate how or when the actor died.

"The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known – and I have lost my dad," she wrote in the post. "My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went."

"The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person – there was something truly magical about him. This is how the world knew him," she continued.

Continuing, Kirsten said of her father: "I knew him as my dad - and what a heaven sent honor that has been. To me, he hung the moon. My father was my world - and what an incredible world he created. He was strong and protective. He was brilliant and ridiculously funny. He was stoic and sensitive. He was dynamic and powerful. He was my role model and inspiration. He was humble and inherently received respect - the respect he so deserved."

She also described his life story as "one of relentless perserverence, unending dedication to his family and friends, courage to do what was right, and willing sacrifice to facilitate the dreams of those he loved."

"It was also a story of joy and love - something everyone close to him had the privilege of experiencing," she wrote. "Once you knew my father’s love, the world grew to be a brighter and more meaningful place. I am doing my best to walk this path of loss with the strength and grace that I know he would want for me. I picking up the pieces of my heart that feel like pieces of him - and cementing those firmly in place before I pick up the rest of the broken bits. It makes me feel like part of him is still here - and I need that - and the world needs that."

In a final note, Kirsten said her "greatest comfort is knowing that my dad is with my momma and my brother," referencing the 2019 incident involving Ron's son, Cameron, and his wife, Valerie Ely. Cameron, 30, allegedly stabbed and killed his mother, Valerie, on Oct. 15, 2019. Cameron was later shot and killed by police.

"It is also my greatest sadness because I miss them all so much that it’s etched into my soul," Kirsten wrote in her tribute. "I will proudly carry all of my favorite pieces of them – lovingly cemented into my heart – until we all meet again."

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Ron Ely as Tarzan

Ron starred as the iconic character Tarzan on NBC from 1966 to 1968. He later appeared on other well-known shows including The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and Wonder Woman.

He also starred in the 1975 film Doc Savage: The Man of Iron and Bronze. His most recent onscreen role came in 2014 with the television movie Expecting Amish. The actor had not appeared on screen since then, though his IMDb page indicates that he was set to be involved with an upcoming project entitled Mesopotamia.

Years before his death, and that of his wife and son, Ron had spoken about his family, describing them as close-knit and loving.

In a 2012 interview at Comic-Con with the website Fanboy Planet, Ron elaborated on his decision to leave acting to spend time with his family and three kids. “I am fully committed to my wife and my children,” he said. “That’s why I stepped out of the business because I wanted to spend more time to raise my kids.”

In 2013, Ron told the Daily Express: “Late in life I had a young family. I decided to stop acting and work at home, as an author, that way I could be with the kids all through school and be able to attend their sports games and things.”

