Ron Hale Dies; ‘General Hospital’ Actor Was 78

Ron Hale, who is best known for his role as Mike Corbin on ABC‘s General Hospital and Port Charles, died August 27 in St. George, SC. He was 78.

Hale, a Michigan native, starred on General Hospital from 1995 to 2010 and Port Charles from 1997-2000. He also played Dr. Roger Coleridge on Ryan’s Hope from 1975 to 1989 and had a brief stint on Search for Tomorrow.

He received two Daytime Emmy nominations in 1979 and 1980 for Ryan’s Hope.

Outside the soap world, he played Frank Sturgis on All the President’s Men and had guest spots on TV shows like Matlock and MacGyver. His most recent role was in 2017’s The Ghost and the Whale.

According to a St. George, SC obit, Hale attended Furman University and appeared in plays with Columbia’s Trustus Theatre, which was started by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kay Thigpen.

Hale is survived by his nieces and nephews Lori Brown (Janet Brabham), Max Brabham, Erin Wilson (Laurens) and Marc Brown (Betsy).

Days of Our Lives alum Billy Warlock (Frankie Brady) paid tribute to Hale on X.

It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve lost another great one. My dear friend Ron Hale has passed away. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you. — Billy Warlock (@BillyWarlock) October 2, 2024

