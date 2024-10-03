Ron Hale, “General Hospital” Star, Dies at 78

"We’ve lost another great one," soap star Billy Warlock said

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Ron Hale

Soap opera star Ron Hale has died. He was 78.

Born Ronald Hale Thigpen, Hale portrayed Roger Coleridge on ABC’s Ryan's Hope for the entirety of its run, as well as the father of mobster Sonny Corinthos in the network's long-running soap opera, General Hospital. He died on Aug. 27, according to an obituary.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed at this time.

Adam Larkey /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Ron Hale, Jackie Zeman appearing in the ABC tv series 'General Hospital' in 2007

After news of his death, tributes began to pour in.

"The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale’s passing," reads a statement published on the General Hospital X (formerly Twitter) account. "We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace."

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve lost another great one. My dear friend Ron Hale has passed away. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you,” Days of Our Lives alum Billy Warlock (who played Frankie Brady on the daytime series) posted on X on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Television viewers knew Hale as Dr. Roger Coleridge on Ryan’s Hope from 1975 to 1989. Next, Hale starred in General Hospital from 1995 to 2010 and the GH spin-off series Port Charles from 1997 until 2000.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Ron Hale in Ryan's Hope

According to Hale’s obituary, the Grand Rapids, Mich., native attended Furman University. Before becoming a beloved soap star, he appeared in plays at the Trustus Theatre in Columbia, S.C.

Hale's onscreen debut came in an episode of ABC’s N.Y.P.D. in 1968, followed by CBS’ Search for Tomorrow one year later — marking his first soap opera role, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor also played Watergate burglar Frank Sturgis in the 1976 film All The President's Men. He also played a bailiff in the 1994 courtroom drama Trial by Jury.

Hale earned Daytime Emmy Award nominations for outstanding supporting actor in a daytime drama series for Ryan's Hope in 1979 and 1980.

The actor is survived by his nieces and nephews, Lori Brown (Janet Brabham), Max Brabham, Erin Wilson (Laurens) and Marc Brown (Betsy).



