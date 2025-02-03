Ron Hall leaves Love Island: All Stars after failing to make a connection

Ron Hall has left Love Island: All Stars after failing to find a connection and wanting to leave the show “on a happy note”.

The second series of the ITV2 reality show spin-off has already seen the voluntary departure of Scott Thomas, who was a contestant in season two of Love Island.

During Monday’s episode, Hall – the first partially-sighted Love Island contestant – told the male contestants: “My time is done.

“I think, not having a couple, not having, like that strong connection with anyone, I’m a very logical person.

“It’s like, what chance is that right person gonna walk through the door.

“I want to leave on a happy note.”

He later told the rest of the group: “I know we’ve just lost Scott, and I know it’s shit, but it is my time.

“There’s only so much that I can do, sitting in the sun, just sort of staring at the door for the right person.

“I just don’t know whether that right person is going to come in for me so I am going to go tonight.”

The 27-year-old, from Essex, finished as a runner-up in series nine of the main show alongside Lana Jenkins, but the couple split up a few months after leaving the villa.

During the All Stars programme, he has been paired with Danielle Sellers, who had been on the third series in 2017.

Sellers had recently made a connection with ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard.

In the most recent recoupling, Pritchard chose 2022 Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, and Hall chose Sellers.

In conversation with host Maya Jama, Hall said: “Those boys in there are amazing, the girls in there are amazing. They’re just not the girls for me.”

Hall, who lost his sight in one eye while playing football when he was eight, is also a celebrity ambassador for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

During Sunday’s episode of Love island: All Stars, Thomas said he had to “be true” to himself, and leave the show following a split from fellow season two contestant Tina Stinnes.

Stinnes was comforted by some of the women before a row broke out between a group of Islanders over Thomas’s decision to break up with her.

“If you’re not happy, Scott, then go home, babe,” contestant Elma Pazar told Thomas in a heated exchange.

– Love Island: All Stars continues on ITV2 and ITVX.