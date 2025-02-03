What we know as Ron Hall quits Love Island: All Stars

Ron Hall is the second contestant to quit Love Island: All Stars in South Africa.

The Love Island: All Stars villa is shaken by another exit as it comes less than 24 hours after Scott Thomas, who was a star on Love Island series two, bowed out of the show voluntarily.

Now Hall, from Essex, has walked from the ITV show. He had only just finished series nine of Love Island with Lana Jenkins; however, the couple split up just a few months after leaving the Mallorca villa together.

Why did Ron Hall quit Love Island: All Stars?

Ron Hall's exit scenes will play out on Love Island: All Stars. (ITV)

Hall had come into Love Island: All Stars as a bombshell. The 27-year-old had great hopes of finding a wife on the ITV show but the star has given up on his quest to find love on TV.

A source told Yahoo UK of his exit: "Ron feels he no longer wants to wait to see if he’ll find a connection with a new bombshell."

How his exit comes about will play out on screen in Monday's Love Island: All Stars, where Hall will say his goodbyes to the other islanders.

Yahoo has reached out to ITV's representatives for further comment.

It comes after Scott Thomas quit Love Island: All Stars

Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars. (ITV)

Less than 24 hours earlier, Thomas had made the decision to leave the show.

Before telling everyone of his plan, Thomas sat Tina Stinnes to tell her that he wasn't sure their relationship was working out. He told her: "Something is holding me back from going to the next level…I want to give you that, but I can’t if I don’t fully feel it. You fully deserve that."

Scott and Tina share a cuddle on Love Island: All Stars. (ITV)

Later Thomas told his fellow islanders of his decision to quit: "I don’t want this to be sad because I’ve had the best time ever, but I've made the decision to leave and I think it’s the right time. I don’t want everyone to be sad, I’m in a good place about it."

In conversation with host Maya Jama, Thomas paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend Kady McDermott saying it had been easier the first time round. He said: "The first time I did this show I had that instant connection with someone, and it made everything so much easier. I think I took it for granted the first time round. To find someone you’ve got that — I call it fireworks. I had a connection with Tina but it wasn’t fireworks, and yeah, it feels like the right decision."

Scott Thomas was pleased to leave Love Island: All Stars. (ITV)

Ron Hall had hoped to find a wife

Also looking for a serious commitment out of the show, Hall admitted he was looking for a wife in the villa. He said: "When I was 18 I thought I’d be married with a kid at 27. I’m kind of getting to that. I want to be at that stage from 30 to 32… So I kind of need to get a move on."

He added: "So I need a nice, home girl that is genuine and can deal with each other’s lives. Someone that can take me and my mates, take all the best bits from my life and theirs and compromise. I want to be someone’s priority. I’ve always wanted relationships. I’m dating someone because I want to be with them forever, really. I date to marry."

He said he wanted to go back onto the ITV show because of the success he had the first time. He said: "I know it works from last time, I was a success story from it, I found love. Obviously it didn’t last, but, if it can happen again, great."

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins' romance didn't work outside of the Love Island villa. (Getty)

The islander said he needed to get to know someone first. He said: "Forget attraction. Obviously attraction is important, but you do not know someone until you really get to know them on a deeper level. Kaz has a bit of a fiery side, it depends whether I can dig deeper."

Hall admitted he was going to do things differently this time. He said: "I’m going to care less about people’s opinions. I’m going to care less if people are talking about me behind my back. I will say my piece on it. I’m not going to bite my tongue as much as I did last time. I had Lana by my side and I didn’t want to put her in that position. I was very respectful of that. But I will say my piece to someone if they need to be put in their place."

Love Island: All Stars continues on Monday on ITVX at 9pm.