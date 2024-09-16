Ron Howard and Henry Winkler Reunite at 2024 Emmys for 50th Anniversary of “Happy Days”: 'Feels Like Home'

Ron Howard and Henry Winkler had a nostalgic jukebox moment at the 2024 Emmys while reflecting on their sitcom 'Happy Days'

Kevin Winter/Getty Ron Howard and Henry Winkler on Sept. 15, 2024

Sunday was indeed a happy day for '70s TV fans.

Happy Days alums Ron Howard and Henry Winkler reunited for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15. The pair came together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the ABC sitcom as they presented the award for directing a comedy series.

Adding to the nostalgia, the former costars gathered on a recreated set of the show’s iconic Arnold’s Drive-In. The set recreated everything from the show, including the sports pennants on the wall, the red leather booths, a pinball machine and even a vintage Hi-Fidelity jukebox.



"This is fantastic," said Howard, 70, onstage, as Winkler, 78, added, "Feels like home."

After a bit about not getting their theme song while they were introduced, Howard encouraged Winkler to go play the jukebox like on the series. "First of all, I'm out of practice," joked Winkler, who did the iconic move and got the music to play. "Well done," said Howard.

Happy Days ran for 11 seasons between 1974 and 1984. The show followed Howard's character Richie Cunningham as he navigated life in mid-1950-'60s Milwaukee. Winkler played Cunningham’s friend, the motorcycle-riding, leather jacket-wearing Arthur Fonzarelli, better known as “The Fonz.”

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty From left: Ron Howard, Marion Ross, Erin Moran, Tom Bosley and Henry Winkler on "Happy Days"

Absent from the mini reunion were Marion Ross (Marion Cunningham), Scott Baio (Chachi Arcola), Don Mast (Ralph Malph) and Anson William (Potsie Weber). The late Erin Moran (Joanie Cunningham), Tom Bosley (Howard Cunningham) and Al Molinaro (Al Delvecchio) were also missing.

Following the end of Happy Days, Howard switched his career path toward directing and producing blockbusters like Apollo 13, The Da Vinci Code, A Beautiful Mind and Hillbilly Elegy. Recently, Howard took home the Creative Arts Emmy for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special for Jim Henson Idea Man. Winkler continued his acting career with roles in the hit shows Children’s Hospital and Barry and movies like Scream and Here Comes the Boom.

In February, the Happy Days crew reconnected backstage at Winkler’s book event in Australia.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty "Happy Days"

The nod to Happy Days adds to the growing list of nostalgic Emmy moments honoring TV’s most iconic shows and casts. This year, the producers honored the start of Saturday Night Live’s 50th season by gathering a star-studded cast of alums. Earlier this year, the academy celebrated the Sopranos, Cheers, Martin, and others at the 75th Emmy Awards in January.

Behind the show’s most viral moments are executive producers Jesse Collins, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Dionne Harmon from Jesse Collins Entertainment.

“The response to January was incredible, and we felt like people really connected to the nostalgia,” said Harmon at a press conference before the show. “So we wanted to figure out a way to bring that nostalgia to the show on Sunday without doing the exact same thing. We really focused on television shows that everyone loved in January and Sunday, we’re going to focus on the characters, individual characters from all kinds of shows.”

