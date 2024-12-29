Ron Hug addresses rat problem

Latest Stories
Watch as Prince William is forced to phone protection officer during walkabout
Prince William's awkward moment when he needed help from a protection officer for an unexpected reason
- Yahoo Canada Style
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says her relationship with Justin Trudeau is still 'full of love': 'I know that life comes in chapters'
BEST OF 2024: No question was off limits in Yahoo Canada's candid and emotional conversation with the "Closer Together" author.
- CBC
Toronto man creates tiny mobile homes to help unhoused people escape the cold
After seeing people sleeping outside in the cold year-after-year, a Toronto man is building tiny mobile homes attached to bicycles to give temporary relief to those who are unhoused.Ryan Donais started building the small modular homes this summer as he watched the city's housing crisis becoming more dire. He said he didn't want to go through another winter seeing people living on the streets, so he put his background in construction to use. "I just don't see any changes. It's been many years wit
- BuzzFeed
Realtors Are Sharing The "Subtle" Red Flags They Look For When Seeing A Home For The First Time, And They're So Smart
"My grandfather sold real estate for decades. The first two things he looked for were these..."
- Deadline
Paul Bamba Dies: Boxer, Who Claimed World Championship Title 6 Days Ago, Was 35
The global boxing community has been shocked by the news that freshly crowned fighter Paul Bamba has died aged 35, only days after he became the cruiserweight world champion. The Sun newspaper reports that there has been no cause of death yet announced for Bamba, who beat Rogelio Medina last weekend to claim the title. …
- The Canadian Press
Plane burst into flames after skidding off runway at an airport in South Korea, killing at least 85
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A passenger plane burst into flames Sunday after it skid off a runway at a South Korean airport and slammed into a concrete fence when its front landing gear apparently failed to deploy, killing at least 85 people, officials said, in one of the country's worst aviation disasters.
- The Independent
Musk says ‘hateful unrepentant racists’ must be removed from Republican Party as visa feud deepens
‘They will absolutely be the downfall of the Republican Party if they are not removed,’ Tesla and SpaceX tycoon warns
- Hello!
Dua Lipa shows off huge diamond engagement ring as she celebrates Christmas in micro-shorts
Dua Lipa wows fans with a glimpse of her engagement ring while celebrating Christmas in style with Callum Turner.
- HuffPost
Canadian Lawmaker Scorches Trump's Holiday 'Rage Rot' Against His Country
Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, slammed the U.S. president-elect over his "deranged" Christmas message for the neighboring nation.
- The Daily Beast
All-Out MAGA Civil War Engulfs Trump Already
Well, that didn’t take long. The logic-twisting alliance between Silicon Valley’s new oligarchs and the home-spun patriotism at the heart of the Republican grassroots movement is shattering before our very eyes. MAGA stalwarts like Laura Loomer and Matt Gaetz are already turning their fire on the tech bros who helped bankroll Donald Trump’s comeback bid for the White House before he is even sworn in as president for a second time.
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Ex-Lightning Star Open To Trade To Maple Leafs
This former Lightning forward is reportedly not against becoming a Maple Leaf.
- InStyle
Princess Charlotte Broke Royal Protocol at Sandringham Christmas Walk in the Sneakiest Way
And it's not the first time she's done it, either.
- People
Taylor Swift Sparkles in $5,500 Embellished Blazer for N.Y.C. Date Night with a Bespectacled Travis Kelce
The singer evoked ‘80s officewear in a glittery jacket while dining out with the NFL star and pals Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff on Friday night, Dec. 27
- BuzzFeed
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
- Cosmopolitan
Prince William's "Secret Sister" Joined the Royals for Christmas, But Made a "Private Arrival"
Prince William's "secret sister" Laura Lopes attended the royal Christmas this year.
- InStyle
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Might Be Planning for More Kids, But With a Catch
The married couple just celebrated their first Christmas season as parents.
- InStyle
Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Making a Major Move for Travis Kelce—Quite Literally
Things are getting serious.
- Hello!
Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's unexpected sleeping arrangements at King Charles' private home
King Charles hosted the traditional royal Christmas at Sandringham in 2024, but the private home may not have enough bedrooms to accommodate all his relatives.
- BuzzFeed
"Dead Butt Syndrome" Is A Real Thing — Here's How To Tell If You Have It
If you sit most of the day, there's a solid chance you have this.
- People
Mama & Tata Influencer Candice Miller Saddled with Husband’s $33.6 Million Debt After His Death by Suicide: Report
A new report from 'The New York Times' details real estate mogul Brandon Miller’s alleged debts