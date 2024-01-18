Ron Patel named New Mexico United club President
Erik ten Hag has stepped up his drive for a more ruthless approach to Manchester United’s academy by loaning Álvaro Fernández to Benfica 24 hours after Hannibal Mejbri’s exit for Sevilla.
Premier League teams West Ham and Brentford exited the FA Cup on Tuesday as fifth-tier Eastleigh’s dream of hosting the mighty Manchester United in the fourth round was extinguished. West Ham lost 1-0 at second-tier Bristol City in one of five third-round replays, with the only goal coming in the third minute following a defensive mistake from Konstantinos Mavropanos. The visitors also had Said Benrahma sent off early in the second half for kicking out at an opponent. Brentford was beaten 3-2 af
Referees' chief Howard Webb says Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty in their game with Arsenal when Martin Odegaard handled in the area.
Cesc Fabregas reveals in BBC Sounds podcast Planet Premier League that he could not have predicted Mohamed Salah's career trajectory from their time together at Chelsea.
England midfielder Jordan Henderson is set to leave Saudi club Al-Ettifaq after less than six months and close to joining Ajax.
Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Rayan Ait-Nouri, Thiago Alcantara is a target for Flamengo and Al-Ettifaq, Newcastle will review their January transfer plans, plus more.
Everton not only recorded their first win since 16 December but they also notched up a third clean sheet in a row. Further proof then that things are heading in the right direction under manager Sean Dyche. A spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup will give Everton fans some joy in what has been yet another turbulent week for the club this season.
Eastleigh manager Richard Hill says their FA Cup third-round defeat by Newport County is a game he'd "like back".
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham sent defender Sergio Reguilon back out on loan, this time to Brentford, while Manchester City signed Mexico youth international Alex Alcalá on Wednesday. Reguilon, a left back from Spain, spent the first half of the season on loan at Manchester United and made 12 appearances in all competitions. Now he will play the rest of the season at Brentford, whose first-choice left back Rico Henry is out with a long-term knee injury. Reguilon joined Tottenham from Real Madrid in Se
Premier League side Nottingham Forest needed extra-time to see off League One's Blackpool in a thrilling FA Cup third-round replay at Bloomfield Road. Forest had looked to be cruising into the fourth round when Danilo made it 2-0 in the first minute of the second half after Andrew Omobamidele had scored in the 16th minute on his Forest debut. Albie Morgan, whose poor backpass had led to Danilo's goal, pulled one back with a great strike from 25 yards before substitute Kyle Joseph headed in from close range to make it 2-2 to set up a frantic finish.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar became the first team to advance to the knockout stage of the Asian Cup after a 1-0 win against Tajikistan on Wednesday. Akram Afif scored his third goal of the tournament to secure victory for the host nation and defending champion at Al Bayt Stadium. As host of the World Cup in 2022, Qatar exited the competition at the group stage after three straight losses. Now maximum points from its opening two games in the Asian Cup have ensured that Bartolome Lopez's team advance
The lack of clarity and transparency throughout this process is an issue not just for Everton, but for the entire football community. "We will continue to work alongside our fellow Evertonians in maintaining a focused and united approach with the existing appeal process."
Staff reported the smell of smoke on the flight deck of the plane heading north from London.
Fans of Spanish football will be accustomed to seeing Real Madrid and a certain Catalan club battle it out at the top of La Liga – only this season that team from northeastern Spain isn’t Barcelona.
Check out January's significant signings and departures in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, EFL and Women's Super League.
Amid joyous scenes at Cardiff City on Saturday after a completed hat-trick of 3-0 wins to start the new year – Leeds fans long in the tooth are ever wary of potential peril. There was only one specialist centre-back in the matchday squad – and Joe Rodon is not even our own player. "Everyone can see that it would be perhaps beneficial if on one or two positions we would have some additions if we want to stay ambitious," Daniel Farke said in his post-match news conference.
Tottenham's new signing Radu Dragusin admits he chose Spurs over Bayern Munich as he felt it was the "right next step" in his career. The 21-year-old, who was linked with a move to Bayern, joined from Italian side Genoa for £25m. The defender added his "dream" was to play in the Premier League.
Nottingham Forest are adopting a “cautious” approach to the January transfer window after their Premier League charge for breaching financial rules.
Following a recent run of bad form that resulted in just one league win in six games, many were writing Manchester City off as title contenders. Fast forward just a few weeks and City were magnificent against Newcastle United. Credit must also go to Newcastle for the part they played in a fabulous game.
Everton manager Sean Dyche says it is "tough to take" after the club were again charged with breaching the Premier League's financial rules.