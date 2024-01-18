Ron Patel named New Mexico United club President

BBC

Amid joyous scenes at Cardiff City on Saturday after a completed hat-trick of 3-0 wins to start the new year – Leeds fans long in the tooth are ever wary of potential peril. There was only one specialist centre-back in the matchday squad – and Joe Rodon is not even our own player. "Everyone can see that it would be perhaps beneficial if on one or two positions we would have some additions if we want to stay ambitious," Daniel Farke said in his post-match news conference.