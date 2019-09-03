Ronaldo trains with Portugal for key Euro 2020 qualifiers

SHOWS: OEIRAS, PORTUGAL (SEPTEMBER 3, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. STRIKER CRISTIANO RONALDO WALKING ONTO PITCH

2. VARIOUS OF COACH FERNANDO SANTOS ADDRESSING SQUAD

3. RONALDO PASSING BALL

4. FORWARD JOAO FELIX TRAINING WITH BALL AND RUNNING

5. RUBEN NEVES STRETCHING

6. RONALDO PASSING AND RUNNING

STORY: Portugal strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix trained with their national soccer team in Oeiras on Tuesday (September 3) ahead of two Euro 2020 qualifying matches.

Defending champions Portugal has two away key matches against Serbia on Saturday (September 7) and Lithuania next Tuesday (September 10) after having drawn both their opening Group B qualifiers at home to Serbia and Ukraine.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' midfielder Ruben Neves said the matches are not "urgent" but said they will be very important in order to improve their chances of qualification.

Ukraine holds Group B first place with 10 points after playing four matches. Serbia shares second place on four points with Luxembourg ahead of Portugal on two and Lithuania on one.

The top two teams in the group will automatically qualify for the finals.

(Production: Miguel Pereira, Miguel Gutierrez)



