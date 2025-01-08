Ronan Farrow Inks Multi-Project Deal With Audible (EXCLUSIVE)

Audible has signed Ronan Farrow, the award-winning investigative reporter and bestselling author, to a multi-project deal. Farrow’s first podcast under the pact is slated to premiere this spring.

Farrow hosts “Not a Very Good Murderer,” which is described as “a wild, genre-bending investigative podcast.” It will release March 20, 2025, exclusively on Audible as the first project from the new collaboration. Based on several years of reporting, the series follows Farrow as he sets out to vet a political lead and instead stumbles into a series of cold cases in one of America’s wealthiest gated communities — and an “explosive relationship” with the “colorful central source who holds the key to solving them.”

“Not a Very Good Murderer” is “a propulsive true-crime thriller and a tragicomic character study that captures how secrets echo through families and communities,” per Audible. The series provides an “uncensored portrait of what it takes for a journalist to fact-check a high-stakes story involving unreliable sources, at a moment when the concept of truth can feel endangered.”

Farrow’s “The Catch and Kill Podcast,” which won the 2020 Edward R. Murrow Award for best podcast, has been downloaded more than 9 million times to date. The audio series was an offshoot of his book “Catch and Kill,” documenting sexual misconduct of media industry figures including Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer. Farrow also has been nominated for Peabody and Grammy awards for his work in podcast and audiobook narration. He is a contributing writer to the New Yorker and was a producer on HBO documentary films “Surveilled,” about the growing business of commercial spyware, and “Endangered,” which followed journalists through the pandemic.

Farrow, in a statement about the Audible deal, said, “I’m really looking forward to telling stories through this relationship. We need companies that are willing to platform investigative journalism — and, more broadly, companies willing to put nuanced, complicated, original stories into the world. That starts with ‘Not a Very Good Murderer,’ which defies neat categorization and I think people will find surprising in a lot of ways.”

“Ronan Farrow is a generational talent in the field of investigative journalism,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s chief content officer. “For years, I’ve read and listened in awe of his ability to illuminate hard truths with rare insight and nuance. ‘Not a Very Good Murderer’ finds this storytelling wunderkind at the apex of his powers, expertly peeling back the layers of his most eccentric subject yet. I’m thrilled to welcome Ronan to Audible to pursue the stories he’s most passionate about.”

Farrow’s projects for Audible join a growing slate of investigative reporting podcasts from Audible including Jon Ronson’s “The Debutante” and Leon Neyfakh and Prologue Projects’ “Think Twice: Michael Jackson” and the “Backfired” series.

Meanwhile, Amazon-owned Audible has secured a range of development deals with other leading industry creatives and companies including President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street, Daniel Dae Kim’s 3AD Productions, Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video Enterprises and James Patterson Entertainment. Overall, Audible’s catalog includes more than 1 million audio titles.

For the New Yorker, Farrow wrote stories exposing assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, CBS executives including former CEO Leslie Moonves, and then-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. In addition, Farrow’s reporting about Donald Trump’s alliance with the National Enquirer figured into the first federal indictment of a U.S. president. He also was among the first to identify then-fugitives from the law among the Jan. 6 rioters. Farrow’s work for the New Yorker has won the Pulitzer Prize for public service, a National Magazine Award and the George Polk Award, among other honors. He previously worked as an anchor and investigative reporter at MSNBC and NBC News.

