Ronan Keating announces shock exit from Magic Radio Breakfast show after seven years

Ronan Keating has announced he is leaving Magic Radio's Breakfast show after seven years.

The Irish pop singer and presenter shared the unexpected news during Thursday’s show, saying it was “very difficult” to make the decision.

The 47-year-old began: “I wanted our listeners, our Magic Breakfast listeners and our Magic Radio listeners be the first to know. That after seven years and so many incredible shows, I’ve decided to stand down from Magic Breakfast at the end of July.

“I have loved every single minute, this has not been an easy decision at all. I came on board as you know [Harriet] for a year, maybe two and I’ve loved the job so much that I’ve stayed here for seven.

“We’ve had an amazing time and we’ve been through some incredibly emotional times with people at home. Those two years that the world changed. It was an honour to be able to be in people’s homes and communicate with them like we did.”

Keating hinted that his decision was partly driven by his wish to focus more on music and touring. He continued: “Even though I’ve been doing it, trying to do both together has not been easy at times.

Keating with his Boyzone bandmates Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch (Chris Jackson/Getty)

“And getting back to being with my family – you know doing school runs and those things that I’ve missed out on. Waking up with my wife in the morning, you know? I know it sounds ridiculous but it’s really important and I’ve missed that.”

The Boyzone star said he would miss the Magic Breakfast show team, producers and co-hosts, including Harriet Scott.

He added: “What I’ve realised is how incredible it is to connect with people. The medium of radio is so powerful, more powerful than anything else in this modern age.

“And it’s been a real honour to broadcast and be considered a radio broadcaster. You and I [Harriet], they put us together. Who knew that this could work?!

“It’s been incredible. I’m going to miss you. It’d been an amazing seven years. You’ve taught me so much Harriet Scott, you’re a radio legend, and it has been an honour to broadcast with you.

“You’ve shown me how to do this and it’s been an honour, and I’m not leaving the Magic Radio family, just Magic Breakfast for me – it’s time for me to go. A massive thank you to everybody for the love you’ve shown me, the love you’ve shown this show for the last seven years. It’d been incredible.”

Keating gained international fame with his song When You Say Nothing at All was featured in Notting Hill, which kick-started his successful solo career with hits like Lovin’ Each Day and Life is a Rollercoaster.

Since then, he has released several solo albums and occasionally reunited with his former Boyzone bandmates for tours, charity events, and albums.

He has also been a judge on TV shows such as The X Factor, The Voice Australia, and The Voice Kids UK.