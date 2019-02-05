Ronda Rousey embraces the role of WWE villain

On WWE Raw Monday night, it became clear that Ronda Rousey is embracing her role as a villain, known in the wrestling world as a “heel.” After defeating The Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan, Rousey lashed out at the crowd after last week having been booed to the point she stumbled over her words, all the while taking it with a smile. Well, Rousey’s not smiling anymore and fans love every second of it.

One fan tweeted, “I just want Ronda to go FULL HEEL at this point. Give them a reason to boo.” While another pleaded, “WWE please just make Ronda Rousey a heel. That segment she just did. Omg!!! I love it.”

With Rousey now becoming a villain, it’s clear that the new darling of the WWE is the injured Becky Lynch, and Rousey had a few words for her too.

“You need to stay home and rest up till WrestleMania so then you can finally receive the beating even your moping, woe-is-me ass won’t find some reason to lament about,” Rousey told Lynch backstage, adding, after looking down at Lynch’s injured knee then back up at her, “Ice and Advil, bitch.”