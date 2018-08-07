Ronda Rousey fights in debut match on 'Raw' six months after joining WWE

Monday was a historic night on WWE Raw, because a little over six months after officially signing with the WWE, mixed martial arts icon and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey fought in her first official Raw match, against Alicia Fox.

Rousey has fought in two pay-per-view matches and appeared on Raw a handful of times to advance her storyline — like last week, when Fox threw her into a wall a few times. So naturally Rousey was ready for revenge.

Rousey — recently back from a monthlong suspension for beating up the show’s general manager, Kurt Angle — will fight Raw women’s champion, Alexa Bliss, at SummerSlam in New York on Aug. 19. Bliss was ringside supporting Fox at Monday’s fight, and Rousey made sure to send her a message.

Before delivering her signature move, the armbar, Rousey made gestures and was talking toward Bliss, most likely pointing out the dominance that she had displayed in beating Fox easily.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on USA.

Check out how Ronda Rousey got her suspension extended on WWE Monday Night Raw:

