Ronda Rousey flustered by booing WWE 'Raw' crowd

Ronda Rousey got an unusually rude welcome on Raw on Monday night, with boos from the moment she walked out. It got so bad at one point that Rousey stumbled over her words. While talking about Sasha Banks, whom Rousey beat Sunday night at the Royal Rumble, her words turned to gibberish. Rousey smiled and said, “All right, all right. You got me to stutter. Good Job.”

It’s clear Rousey is no longer the darling of the WWE. That honor is now held by former SmackDown champ and Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch. While Rousey used to enjoy adoring fans chanting her name, most of the crowd Monday continually broke out into chants of “Becky” while Rousey spoke.

Rousey and Lynch had to postpone a match after Lynch suffered a real broken nose last November when a punch from Nia Jax actually landed. On Monday night, Lynch gave the raucous crowd exactly what they wanted when she joined Rousey in the ring.

“At WrestleMania, I’m going to break your mystique,” Lynch told Rousey. “I am going to take your title, and I am going to kick your ass in front to the whole world.”

Raw airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on USA.

