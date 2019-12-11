Ronda Rousey Says She Wants to 'Start Trying to Have a Baby' — but There's No 'Crazy Pressure'

Ronda Rousey is ready for baby, but she’s keeping an open mind about her journey to motherhood.

In a candid conversation with PEOPLE, the professional wrestler, 32, says she and husband Travis Browne “want to start trying to have a baby, but we don’t want to put any kind of crazy pressure on ourselves either.”

“It’s not like we’re taking ovulation tests and trying to hit the [fertile] days every month, but I’m also not traveling 200 days a year and taking sit-out Powerbombs every night,” says Rousey, who went on hiatus from the WWE earlier this year. “We want to be able to put it out there, in the universe, that we want to start having our family.”

“But we’re also trying not to stress out about it and really enjoy the last of the time that’s just to be me, [Travis] and the boys,” she adds of her husband and his two sons, Kaleo and Keawe. “And however much of this time that we get to have, once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty More

RELATED: Ronda Rousey Says She Might Leave WWE If She Gets Pregnant: “I Don’t Want to Make Any Promises”

“So we’re really just trying to enjoy the hell out of the time that it’s just us and then we’re enjoying the hell out of the time when we start having babies and making this family even bigger,” Rousey says.

The star tells PEOPLE she was “not at all” anxious about sharing details on her road to motherhood during the recently wrapped ninth season of Total Divas, “because I feel like it’s the kind of thing that people don’t talk about.”

Travis Browne (L) and Ronda Rousey | Gabriel Olsen/WireImage More

“That’s why I think so many women are blindsided and don’t know what it’s like when they get to that point in their lives, because it’s taboo and whispered about,” Rousey says.

The athlete tied the knot with fellow mixed martial artist Browne, 37, in Hawaii — Browne’s home state — in August 2017, after getting engaged the previous April.

Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey with Browne's sons More

Story continues