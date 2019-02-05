Ronda Rousey turns on fans for booing her

On WWE Raw Monday night, it became clear that Ronda Rousey is embracing her role as a villain, known in the wrestling world as a “heel.” After defeating the Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan, Rousey lashed out at the crowd after having been booed last week, so much that she stumbled over her words, all the while taking it with a smile. Well, Rousey’s not smiling anymore and fans love every second of it.

I just want Ronda to go FULL HEEL at this point. Give them a reason to boo #RondaRousey #RAW — Brandon Gilbert (@rockstarblayze) February 5, 2019

With Rousey now becoming a villain, it’s clear that the new darling of the WWE is the injured Becky Lynch, and Rousey had a few words for her too.

“You need to stay home and rest up till WrestleMania so then you can finally receive the beating even your moping, woe-is-me ass won’t find some new reason to lament about,” Rousey told Lynch backstage, adding, after looking down at Lynch’s injured knee then back up at her, “Ice and Advil, bitch.”

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on USA.

Watch Ronda Rousey get flustered by a booing crowd:

