Ronda Rousey Welcomes Baby No. 2, a Girl, with Husband Travis Browne: 'So Grateful She Made It Safe and Sound'

Ronda Rousey is officially a mom of two!

The professional wrestler, 37, welcomed her second daughter with husband Travis Browne. Rousey announced the birth of the couple's second daughter on Thursday, Jan. 9, with a sweet Instagram carousel.

"Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound," Rousey wrote before sharing her younger daughter's name, Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne.



Ronda Rousey/Instagram Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne and Ronda Rousey

In her post, Rousey added a video of her older daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō, 2, sitting by her mother's hospital bed as Rousey unwrapped Liko’ula's baby blanket. She also included a selfie as she cradled the sleeping infant in her arms.

Ronda Rousey/Instagram Ronda Rousey with Travis Browne, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne and Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne

She added photos of Rousey and her newborn daughter, as well as a photo of La'akea and Browne looking at her in the hospital bassinet. The final image she included was an adorable selfie of the family, with Browne and Rousey looking at one another while La'akea looked down at her baby sister.



Rousey is also stepmom to Browne's two sons from his previous marriage.

The professional athlete and Browne tied the knot in her native Hawaii in August 2017, before welcoming La'akea in September 2021.

After announcing that she was pregnant during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Rousey was pictured cradling her belly in a pretty pink and white patterned knee-length dress.

While speaking to PEOPLE in June 2023, the former UFC champion and mixed martial artist spoke about her daughter La'akea taking after her.

"Oh, she's definitely going to be tough. She doesn't respond to pain so much," Rousey said at the time. "She just fell and scraped her knee today and she was just like... she didn't even cry. She just kind of grunts it out!"

"The world isn't ready for this little girl," she added.

Rousey continued of motherhood, "I'm just so much happier that I'm no longer ruminating over myself all day," adding, "I'm always thinking about her and focused on her and... I don't know. Am I more considerate?"

"I think the best part about it is that it's mentally made me more healthy and made me stop beating myself up so much because I'm so concerned with taking care of her," Rousey shared.

