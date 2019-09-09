Ronda Rousey’s ‘Why We Fight’ Moves to ESPN+ for Season 2

Currently making her mark in WWE and guest-starring on Fox drama “9-1-1,” Ronda Rousey is heading to ESPN+ later this month with Season 2 of her docuseries, “Why We Fight.”

Season 1 originally aired on Verizon Go90, but the second season that explores what drives world-class athletes to pursue combat sports will make the jump to ESPN’s streaming channel, it was announced Monday.

“Why We Fight” is hosted by former UFC fighter Cat Zingano, executive produced by Rousey, produced by Dirty Robber and Religion of Sports, co-founded by Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady and Michael Strahan.

Also Read: WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey to Play 'Fearless' Firefighter on '9-1-1' Season 3

“For all of us who are fighters, there is nothing that makes us feel more alive than fighting,” Zingano said in a statement. “It’s the scariest, yet most rewarding experience we’ll ever have. Someone who isn’t a fighter may not understand, but fighting can save lives. Everyone, including normal everyday people, should fight in some way.

“It’s a healthy way to express and empower yourself, and having that physical outlet and love for fighting can help anyone through life’s struggles. Fighting has gotten me through a lot in my life. That’s what this show is about,” she added.

The first four episodes of the seven-part Season 2 will be available on ESPN+ later this month, with all of Season 1 currently streaming on the platform.

Host Zingano, who became the first woman to win a UFC fight by technical knockout in 2013, actually faced Rousey in the Octogan for the UFC women’s bantamweight title at UFC 184 in 2015, with Rousey defeating her in 14 seconds via submission.

Also Read: Ronda Rousey Took a Nasty Spill During WrestleMania 35 Main Event (Video)

“Why We Fight” Season 2 will also explore the life stories of boxing legend Christy Martin, who is credited for legitimizing women’s boxing, and former U.S. Marine Shane Kruchten, who uses fighting to overcome his post-traumatic stress disorder.

ESPN+ is the multi-sport, direct-to-consumer video service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. It is available as an integrated part of the ESPN App (on mobile and connected devices) and ESPN.com.

Read original story Ronda Rousey’s ‘Why We Fight’ Moves to ESPN+ for Season 2 At TheWrap