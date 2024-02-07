Ronna McDaniel To Step Down As Republican National Committee Chair: Reports

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee since 2017, is planning to step down from the role, according to reports in The New York Times and CNN.

McDaniel reportedly told former President Donald Trump, the party’s likely presidential nominee, that she’ll be stepping down shortly after the Feb. 24 primary in South Carolina, sources told the Times.

CNN reported that McDaniel has offered to leave her position, citing one person familiar with the matter.

When reached for comment, RNC spokesperson Keith Schipper said: “Nothing has changed. This will be decided after South Carolina.”

Her reported plans come as support from Trump, who hand-picked her to lead the RNC after winning the presidency in 2016, has faltered in recent months. He’s been publicly critical of the committee for holding primary debates among his rivals ― events he has refused to participate in.

Trump made his feelings crystal clear in a Newsmax interview Monday when he said he thinks McDaniel should leave her post. On Sunday, he told Fox News that “there’ll probably be some changes” at the RNC. Then on Monday, he posted on Truth Social after meeting with McDaniel: “Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth.”

Several people familiar with his plans said Trump is likely to push Michael Whatley, chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, as her replacement in an election for a new chair. Whatley, according to the Times’ sources, is “a stop the steal guy” who backs Trump’s baseless claims about the 2020 presidential election being stolen from him.

Earlier Tuesday, RNC chief of staff Mike Reed also announced his departure.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related...