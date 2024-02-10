Ronsiek scores 29, No. 21 Creighton women use hot start to roll past DePaul 88-59

Omaha, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 29 points and No. 21 Creighton used a fast start to defeat DePaul 88-59 on Saturday for the Bluejays' 10th-straight win.

Ronsiek made 5 of 6 shots and scored 12 in the first quarter when the Bluejays hit 13 of 19 shots and raced to a 30-13 advantage. DePaul opened the game with a 3-pointer, but Ronsiek scored seven and Creighton went on a 17-2 run.

Ronsiek had a layup and a three-point play as the Bluejays closed with an 11-0 run. Ronsiek now has 1,507 career points, 12th on the career scoring list. She also had six assists, five rebounds, a block and a steal.

Lauren Jensen added 19 points with eight rebounds for Creighton (20-3, 11-2 Big East Conference), which won the first matchup 75-68. Kennedy Townsend had 10 points to lead a bench that outscored DePaul 22-9.

Anaya Peoples had 17 points and nine rebounds for DePaul (12-14, 4-9). Jorie Allen added 15 points and Katlyn Gilbert scored 12.

Creighton cooled off to 6-of-15 shooting in the second quarter, but four of the baskets were 3's and the lead was 47-27 at halftime.

The third quarter was a free-throw parade with DePaul making 9 of 12 and Creighton 8 of 10. The Blue Demons shaved just one point off their deficit.

After that start, DePaul played the Bluejays even until Creighton's pressure turned it into a rout in the fourth quarter with a 20-4 run, half of the points coming from the foul line.

DePaul is home against Marquette on Tuesday. The Bluejays play at St. John's on Friday before a game at No. 11 UConn on Monday, Feb. 19.

