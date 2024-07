Strong winds and rain battered parts of Jamaica on Wednesday, July 3, as Hurricane Beryl barreled through as a Category 4 storm.

Video from Gerry Manolatos shows strong wind and rain in Falmouth, on the northwestern coast of the island, on Wednesday.

“Roof shingles going bye-bye,” Manolatos wrote.

An evacuation order was in effect on Wednesday for areas prone to floods or landslides, or near sea level, gullies, or waterways, Jamaica