‘The Rookie’ Creator Alexi Hawley’s Next Show ‘The Envoy’ Lands at Hulu

Alexi Hawley’s new hostage recovery series “The Envoy” has landed at Hulu, TheWrap has learned.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, where Hawley has an overall deal, “The Envoy” is now in development at the Disney-owned streamer. As part of the deal, ABC Signature, a part of Disney TV Studios, will also produce the series, though Lionsgate Television will serve as the lead producer.

The news comes over two months after the project was announced to be in development at Lionsgate Television, with Hawley onboard to to develop and produce the series.

“The Envoy” is inspired by Adam Ciralsky’s Vanity Fair article “Take No Prisoners,” which was published in May and was subsequently optioned by Lionsgate. The piece centers on U.S. special envoy for hostage affairs Roger D. Carstens and his team, who have worked to release 70 American hostages over the last four years, whom Ciralsky spent a year observing.

The series will draw from details ascertained during Ciralsky’s year with Carstens, including dozens of interviews with officials, negotiations and hostage recovery missions, with Ciralsky serving as an executive producer for the series. Each season of “The Envoy” is set to follow one fictionalized hostage scenario.

Hawley, who created ABC’s “The Rookie” and Netflix’s “The Recruit” with Lionsgate Television, serves as the series creator, and his Perfectman Pictures is set to produce the series alongside P3 Media. Ciralsky and Gene Klein (“Suits”) serve as EPs through P3, reuniting with Hawley and Lionsgate after producing “The Recruit” under their P3 Media banner.

Hawley’s “The Rookie” was recently renewed for a seventh season at ABC, and “The Recruit” will soon debut its second season on Netflix.

“It’s an honor to create a show based on Adam’s riveting article, fictionalizing the high-stakes, exhaustive and emotional efforts to bring America’s hostages home,” Hawley said in a statement at the time of project’s unveiling.

