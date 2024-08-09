'The Rookie' Star Nathan Fillion Revealed a Clue About Season 7's Cast

The Rookie season 7 isn't airing on ABC until 2025, but star Nathan Fillion just teased that fans might see familiar characters from another show when the series returns.

Fans may remember that back in September 2022, the ABC drama aired a spinoff on the network. Titled The Rookie: Feds, the show followed former high school counselor Simone Clark (Niecy Nash) as she worked her way to becoming an FBI agent. As she assisted on cases alongside a number of more senior agents, viewers also saw Simone interact with the cast of The Rookie as the shows experienced a number of crossover episodes.

The Rookie: Feds was unfortunately short-lived, as the procedural series got cancelled in November 2023 after one season on the air. But when speaking on The Rookie panel at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con on July 27, Nathan (who serves as an executive producer for both shows and plays John Nolan) revealed there's always a chance folks could see the spinoff cast (which also included Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson and Kevin Zegers) back on their TV screens in season 7.

"The short answer is yes," he revealed to the audience, per Deadline. "We are trying to create a universe in which we can all exist."

Given The Rookie's overall success, fans would likely be thrilled to see what the FBI agents are up to now that they're no longer on the air. As Nathan added, The Rookie franchise isn't just about his character John Nolan — it's about everyone involved in making up the folks working at LAPD Mid-Wilshire.

"The title and the idea that it was my show was always just a trick," he explained. "It’s always been an ensemble cast. I’m so very pleased to be able to say this program can, at any one time, rest squarely on the shoulders of any one member of this cast."

Fans know that The Rookie season 6 ended back in May, with Nolan and his fellow cops dealing with a number of issues. As the group learned lawyer Monica Stevens was out to get them for an unknown reason, folks also saw the return of Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan)'s abusive ex-husband Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee).

With him back in the picture, there's a lot more to be explored... and it may just involve some help from folks outside of LAPD Mid-Wilshire.







You Might Also Like