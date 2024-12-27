Rooster on the run! Alabama cop lead on comical chase
An unusual police operation in Shelby County, Alabama: a police officer tried to catch a fleeing rooster in a church parking lot - but the agile bird kept Deputy Watkins on his toes.
It's probably not the way they wanted to spend their Christmas Eve.
Pizza delivery driver Brianna Alvelo, 22, was charged with stabbing a pregnant customer multiple times over a tip, authorities and reports say.
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of lighting a woman on fire on a New York City subway and fanning the flames as she burned to death made his first appearance in court this week, while authorities were yet to publicly identify the victim.
"A few days before his execution, Brandon’s family visited him for the last time. After the visit, Brandon told me there was a hole in the pane of glass. I naively said, 'Oh, so you were able to hold hands?' He explained it was an air hole to speak through, not large enough for hands, 'But,' he said, 'I could smell my mom.'"
Jennifer Crumbley, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting her son carried out at a Michigan high school, is asking to be released from prison as her appeal moves through the courts. Attorney Michael Dezsi argued in the new motion that Crumbley -- who was sentenced this year to 10 to 15 years in prison -- hasn't committed any crimes, isn't a danger to anyone and won't run away. Dezsi said that Crumbley should be allowed to post bond, which would let her leave the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility while promising to appear at court dates.
A dead body was discovered in the wheel well of an airplane upon arrival at Kahului Airport in Maui, Hawaii, on Christmas Eve, according to police who are investigating the incident. "The Maui Police Department is currently conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland this afternoon," officials said in a statement Wednesday. United Airlines Flight 202 arrived at the Kahului Airport from Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Dec. 24.
Princess William and Princess Kate's daughter greeted royal fans during Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham – see photos
"We hide, and we don't talk to any neighbors. No one knows our 'real' selves because our farm would be burned to the ground — and that is no joke."
Family members of a 78-year-old woman believed to have gotten lost in the fog while driving home in southwestern Manitoba on Christmas Day have had no luck in their search for her alongside Mounties, police say.Rita Anne Mawer, who goes by "Anne," told her family that she was leaving Brandon for her home near the community of Alexander, which is about 25 kilometres west, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP said in a Thursday news release.Mawer is believed to have gotten lost in the fog in the are
Giuliani pleads to federal judge to reject proposed sanctions in flurry of Christmas Eve court documents
Brianna Alvelo, 22, is being held without bail on attempted murder charges
The family of four appeared to celebrate with Scott's parents Jim and Joanne Scott
Three Missouri residents are charged with child neglect
A Christmas Eve visitor to a hospital chapel in a Thompson, Man. is in RCMP custody after he pointed a rifle at a doctor and shot a hole in a window, Mounties say.Just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 24, staff at Thompson General Hospital, a 79-bed health-care facility in Manitoba's sixth-largest city, called the RCMP about an unknown man in possession of a firearm inside the hospital's chapel.The suspect pointed a .22 calibre rifle at a doctor and discharged the gun through a window, said RCMP Sgt. Paul M
Calgary police say a nine-year-old girl died and others were hospitalized after a robbery suspect was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. "We were called at around 9:30 a.m. ... for reports of a pharmacy robbery that occurred at Pharmasave Millrise, located at 15 Millrise Blvd. S.W.," investigators said."It is believed the suspect assaulted a pharmacist and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle."After locating the vehicle, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the dri
The 'Flip Off' star marked the holiday with a series of posts on social media
Luigi Mangione is in a New York federal facility on charges of murder and terrorism in connection with the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
CALGARY — Calgary police say a nine-year-old girl died after a multi-vehicle collision that happened on the morning of Boxing Day.
"Here we were actually doing what so many other gay men and their straight college girlfriends had promised each other they would do, and the faint sound of their words ― 'If I’m not married by 40 …You’re my gay BFF. We should have a baby!' ― echoed in our heads throughout our journey."
Jay-Z and his hard-charging attorney were handed a setback Thursday by the judge overseeing a claim that the star raped a 13-year-old girl at a Diddy party. The billionaire rapper, real name Shawn Carter, had his bid to name the now-adult accuser denied. He was given until the middle of January to file a detailed response to her allegations, which he has publicly and bitterly denied. Also targeted by Judge Analisa Torres was Alex Spiro, the high-profile and pugnacious attorney Carter has retaine