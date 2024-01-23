De Roover has sound plan for Blueprints

In 2016, renowned solo artist Jean-Paul De Roover began Blueprints — a home-based studio that grew in the national music, film, and television industries. In the last two and a half years, De Roover redesigned and developed Blueprints into a state-of-the-art audio recording facility which is a first of its kind for the region.

The Thunder Bay musician saw a change in his career path during the pandemic. He said having a child at home and being on the road all the time didn’t make sense for his family.

“I also wasn’t satisfied with working out of my basement for the rest of my life,” he said “I wanted to do something bigger, bolder — but also not just for me. I wanted to create a facility that was going to be available to the community . . . while helping to increase the capacity of our region with the work that we’re able to do and encourage people to move up here.”

He said it’s no longer just about his music and his creative work, it’s much more.

“I want it to be about what people could create in the space that I have helped facilitate,” he said.

The 4,000-square-foot facility was supported by the Business Development Bank of Canada, Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Thunder Bay Ventures, Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre, and the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce.

It features multiple acoustically designed studio spaces, a Dolby Atmos mixing room, state-of-the-art audio and video infrastructure, and special built-in pits for recording foley sound effects for movies and television.Services include recording, mixing, composition, sound design, foley, voiceover, videography for music production, foreign language narration, podcasts, immersive audio mixing for large format theatres, and more.

“We’ve been operating since November in different capacities as the rooms have been completed one at a time,” he said, adding he will officially open the facility with an open house on Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Story continues

De Roover said part of the transformation for his business includes more of a focus on the film industry which he has always been involved with. He credits Jennifer King of Approach Design, for the research and design of the facility, and Chris Dorota of Advanced Systems who designed and implemented the audio/video infrastructure.

“Now we have a facility (in the Buhler Mechanical building on Tungsten Street) that caters specifically to a lot of film features that need to be done in a facility like ours,” he said. “A lot of features that we have in our facility are not found in 99 per cent of most construction. All the walls are nonparallel, nothing is straight, everything is angles, but we needed that for acoustic purposes.”

The floor sits on two inches of thick rubber to prevent vibrations from transports on the street, with giant foley pits that are meant to house different textures and surfaces for creating sound effects.

“Movies have always had footsteps added in after the fact. In our facility, we lift a giant lid and we’ve got hardwood, or gravel, sand, tile, carpet, whatever it may need,” he said. “You put on your footwear and your microphone, and your footsteps are now part of the film.”

Other features include double-wall construction to eliminate sound transmission between the different spaces and “audio over IP (internet protocol)” which replaces the running of physical traditional audio cable with the use of ethernet cables.

“Everything’s already dialed in and I have infinite flexibility,” he said.

The facility also lends itself to convenience and cost control for multi-musician bands at affordable rates.

“You don’t have to spend income for five people to go to Toronto for two weeks. We could have a producer fly here. We don’t have to leave Thunder Bay to do this,” he said.

Ahead, De Roover is working with Confederation College on programming ideas that could involve bringing graduates to Thunder Bay to work on projects created by some of the students.

De Roover said there is a “ton of talent” that is looking for ways to expand beyond the borders of Thunder Bay and Northern Ontario.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal