Rope bridges built for dormice to travel between woodlands

Mini rope bridges have been built to help dormice travel between trees after ash dieback in the Forest of Dean.

Forestry England says it is providing the little bridges to enable hazel dormice to “travel safely between woodlands” following the damage done to the trees by the disease.

The removal of the diseased ash trees from a woodland in Flaxley, in the forest, left the mammals’ habitats disconnected.

It led the body to build two 20-metre long bridges that run 16-feet high over a forest road that is supported between the trees.

Forestry England said hazel dormice need woodland or hedgerow trees and shrubs to live and feed during the warmer months and rarely come to the ground, preferring to travel around underneath treetops or shrub cover.

Area ecologist at Forestry England, Kate Wollen said that dormice do not like to come to ground except for hibernation.

“They feel vulnerable to predators when on the ground and while these bridges do not replace the trees that had to be felled, they will enable dormice to feel safer as they cross from one part of the wood to another,” she added.

The Chalara ash dieback, caused by a fungus called Hymenoscyphus fraxineus, developed among a section of trees where dormice are monitored, Forestry England said.

The fungus blocks the tree’s water transport system, causing leaf loss, and lesions in the wood and on the bark, a spokesperson said, adding that it causes the crown of trees to die back.

“Whilst the hazel dormouse population has declined across the country, the Forest of Dean remains an important habitat for these tiny creatures. The bridges took less than two days to install and over the summer trail cameras will be fitted to monitor the dormice using them,” the spokesperson said.

Community ranger Leoni Dawson added: “We could not have accomplished this project without the help of our volunteers.

“Together we have worked very hard in this woodland improving habitat for the wildlife and flora. We also have a volunteer who has been surveying for dormice here for over 20 years.

“We hope the bridges will complement this work and that dormice will do well. We’ve never tried this before and it is exciting to see what will happen.”